(Axios)   Governo(R) of Florida gives another neighbo(R)hood special access to the coronavirus Vaccine   (axios.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It helps that the neighborhood is (R)ich.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DuhSantis can do whatever he damn well pleases in Floriduh.  DuhSantis 64%, Rubio 12%, Scott 10% among Florida Republicans - a huge shift from July - in a Florida GOP poll.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only terrorists donated to Ron DeSantis.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the thing that makes DeSantis so scary to me if he ends up a presidential candidate. He is already under investigation for the popup clinic at Lakewood Ranch, and so what does he do? He keeps going and launches another one. He does what he wants because he knows he can get away with it.

He will be worse than Trump if he gets elected. He knows how to keep the public from having any meaningful input. One of his first accomplishments as governor was to squash the public provision for ballot initiatives, which means the public has little to no say anymore about important issues we lobby to get on the state ballots. He is in the pocket of developers like this crook Neal who created that Disney World in Venice. Neal is systematically paving every single square foot of land, destroying habitats, creating ecological nightmares that will exacerbate flooding and damage waterways.

Florida's been a problem for a long time and it deserves a lot of the vitriol and mocking directed at it, but one thing it has, or should I say had, is a lot of natural beauty in its plants and wildlife. This is going away fast thanks to carpetbaggers like DeSantis and Scott and a bunch of other greedy assholes in the state government.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eventually, Republicans will destroy every inch of this state, rendering it uninhabitable. I live in Charlotte County, and watching the environmental destruction is infuriating and sad. He even built one of his sh*tty little communities in Pt. Charlotte.
There's not much natural coastline left in Florida, just high-rise condos and cookie cutter communities. On the plus side, the sea will eventually reclaim it all.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

He got elected. You get what you farking deserve, Florida.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would actually defend this, if rich people had actually tried to do something about c19. Instead they acted like the victims and didn't step and save their much needed slaves and human money blobs they leech off of for their wealth.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Enjoy your new annual hurricane season and your farked up government, I guess you deserve that too. Fark you.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This shiat was old when Texas was still on day two of their week from hell.

Which do you think there are more of here, reading your comment?

Floridians, or Floridians who voted for DeSantis?

"You voted for it, you deserve it" posted to people who didn't and don't, has gone past cliche and into trite.
 
