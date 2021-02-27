 Skip to content
(WDSU New Orleans)   I shot the deputy, 'cause he tried to make me wear a mask   (wdsu.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad, New Orleans, Murder, deputy constable, John Shallerhorn, Constable, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Tulane University, basketball game  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Ferguson said the deputy constable intervened and attempted to take Shallerhorn out of the building.
Shallerhorn then pulled a gun and shot the deputy constable in the chest, according to Ferguson."

Nothing to see here, just the 2nd Amendment working as intended by preventing tyranny and making us all safer.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Right-wing nut jobs are Dangerous.
The police have always assumed they're ok, as the right gives lip service to "law and order" and "backing the badge".

The truth is they're snakes, and don't be surprised when they attack you -badge or not.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wish this country could do something about the mental health crisis we're enduring.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Right-wing nut jobs are Dangerous.
The police have always assumed they're ok, as the right gives lip service to "law and order" and "backing the badge".

The truth is they're snakes, and don't be surprised when they attack you -badge or not.


Yeah, this guy is a "right-wing nut job."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve:
The police have always assumed they're ok, as the right gives lip service to "law and order" and "backing the badge".

The truth is they're snakes, and don't be surprised when they attack you -badge or not.

Yeah, this guy is a "right-wing nut job."

[Fark user image 850x564]


Yeah. This is proof that while poor conservative racist white people have a majority of the stupid in this country... they don't have all of it. It's a rare exception to the norm... but that's about all you can say.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I wish this country could do something about the mental health crisis we're enduring.


Um...that would be SOCIALISM. And, as we all know, SOCIALISM is heresy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Right-wing nut jobs are Dangerous.
The police have always assumed they're ok, as the right gives lip service to "law and order" and "backing the badge".

The truth is they're snakes, and don't be surprised when they attack you -badge or not.


That's a terrible slander... against snakes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
JFC. Some people are just nuts.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Yeah, this guy is a "right-wing nut job."


Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was also booked for armed robbery and first degree murder. How does that work?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked:

Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?


...wait, you're that "blue lives matter" guy, aren't you?

I retract the question. We already know how your mind works.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked:

Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?


They can... but probability-wise it's less likely.

leeksfromchichis: That's a terrible slander... against snakes.


Yeah. At least snakes can say "Look, biatch, you knew I was a snake."
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn MAGA cultists
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked:

Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?


Off topic, but I used to work with a older black guy who constantly talked shiat about Obama. His reason? The gays. He was a "Christian".
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve:
The police have always assumed they're ok, as the right gives lip service to "law and order" and "backing the badge".

The truth is they're snakes, and don't be surprised when they attack you -badge or not.

Yeah, this guy is a "right-wing nut job."

[Fark user image image 850x564]


They would've killed him if he was blacker.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked:

Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?


This isn't about politics with this guy, it's about "disrespect".
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street:

Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?

Off topic, but I used to work with a older black guy who constantly talked shiat about Obama. His reason? The gays. He was a "Christian".


Hint: he was also gay
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This seems awfully familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Taking a man's life and ruining your over a mask?

Humanity is farked.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why is it that so many of the right wing turn out to be violent, nut-job, terrorists?  Could it be due to the ideology of the right wing?  I really do wonder.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve:
The police have always assumed they're ok, as the right gives lip service to "law and order" and "backing the badge".

The truth is they're snakes, and don't be surprised when they attack you -badge or not.

Yeah, this guy is a "right-wing nut job."

[Fark user image image 850x564]


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Louisiana Huh?

Do they still have the electric chair?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yah, doubt he shot the cop because of being asked to wear a mask. Not wearing a mask caused an interaction with a cop immediately after he committed armed robbery. Guy panicked and pulled his gun.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Derp Du Jour:

Oh, and I suppose you think black guys can't be idiot paranoid Trump cultists?

Off topic, but I used to work with a older black guy who constantly talked shiat about Obama. His reason? The gays. He was a "Christian".

Hint: he was also gay


Hint: black people can also be socially conservative.

Humans are complicated and maybe it's time for everyone to stop trying to boil everything down to racial and political stereotypes.
 
