(Twitter)   They say only break one law at a time. Being on parole with a loaded gun in the car and driving 155 in a 55 is a bit much   (twitter.com) divider line
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sword and Shield
5 hours ago  
I know that area. The Lodge by Eight Mile is pretty tight, I don't know how the hell he didn't hit the retaining wall and become a pink mist.
 
I_Am_Weasel
4 hours ago  
They also say "Go big or go home", Subby.
 
harleyquinnical
4 hours ago  
Was it a stock Charger or a Hell-Cat?  Inquiring minds want to know!
 
fragMasterFlash
3 hours ago  
Every Dodge Charger is built to go 155 MPH...

once.
 
Sword and Shield
1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Was it a stock Charger or a Hell-Cat?  Inquiring minds want to know!


R/T or higher, though I've seen a lot of 392s.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
36 minutes ago  
Yeah, but have you ever been on parole with a loaded gun in the car and driving 155 in a 55 on WEED?
 
mrparks
35 minutes ago  
You can get a Charger up to 155 without it falling apart?

That's the real story.
 
MBooda
32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
30 minutes ago  
Following the "do only one bad thing at a time" protocol as a young man kept me and my friends from any serious interactions with the legal system.

We would walk away more or less unscathed, when not five minutes earlier we [redacted].

One bad thing at a time. (when possible)
 
groppet
30 minutes ago  
What no pound of meth? What a loser.
 
IsoTropt
22 minutes ago  
Must've been listening to this.

Sammy Hagar - I Can't Drive 55 (Official Video)
Youtube RvV3nn_de2k
 
Farkhole
21 minutes ago  

groppet: What no pound of meth? What a loser.


He was on his way to get the meth, hence the 155mph.
 
waxbeans
9 minutes ago  
Oh. B.S. speeding is PC? Give me a break 💔
 
