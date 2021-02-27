 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Sheriff's Office then flags certain children, including those who have received a D or F on a report card or missed school three or more times in a quarter   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Late last year, Police, Crime, Kurt Browning, Sheriff, The Times  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"BOLO Ferris Bueller.  Shoot to kill."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Florida school district using Lombroso's "criminal man" as a guide to segregate and label isn't even a surprise at this point.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sending children to prison is what America is all about.  We lead the world by a wide margin in that category.  We can't afford a toddler gap.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is called the 'School-To-Prison' pipeline.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What in the fark?

This is a terrible country.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Sheriff's Office then flags certain children, including those who have received a D or F on a report card or missed school three or more times in a quarter."

Obviously they're using this information for future recruiting purposes.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pasco Sheriffs are corrupt assholes, what else is new.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they should be taking kids like this and you know set an example for them. Show them there is a better way but instead they use it to profile them when they turn 18.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"oh dont worry they only flag black children its not a problem for you mrs white-person"
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody believes that "permanent record" stuff they threaten you with is true, but.....
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recognize the desire to try to prevent something like the Majory Stoneman Douglas shooting to occur again.

IDK, maybe you could legislate guns instead of children's school progress instead?

The second amendment was put in place when you needed a firearm to cross NY's Central Park, because of predators. Can't anyone argue that the USA isn't the Wild West any more? Oh, I forgot. Russia.

Carry on, blame the children.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has lived near the Pasco/Pinellas border his whole life, let me just say that you've always needed a pretty compelling reason to get me to go to Pasco, heh. Pasco Sheriffs are a big reason why. The meth-head neo-Nazis they protect is the other.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: I recognize the desire to try to prevent something like the Majory Stoneman Douglas shooting to occur again.

IDK, maybe you could legislate guns instead of children's school progress instead?

The second amendment was put in place when you needed a firearm to cross NY's Central Park, because of predators. Can't anyone argue that the USA isn't the Wild West any more? Oh, I forgot. Russia.

Carry on, blame the children.


You might wanna read that amendment again...
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: starsrift: I recognize the desire to try to prevent something like the Majory Stoneman Douglas shooting to occur again.

IDK, maybe you could legislate guns instead of children's school progress instead?

The second amendment was put in place when you needed a firearm to cross NY's Central Park, because of predators. Can't anyone argue that the USA isn't the Wild West any more? Oh, I forgot. Russia.

Carry on, blame the children.

You might wanna read that amendment again...


Yes, but no.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad I got the fark out of florida.  I lived there for all of 3 years and it was way too farking long.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they weren't using precogs in a milk bath...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: What in the fark?

This is a terrible country.


Florida is just the shiatty diaper of our nation.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: SoupGuru: What in the fark?

This is a terrible country.

Florida is just the shiatty diaper of our nation.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Riddled with derpes.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I too late to blame Vice President Harris for this?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what? Future cops?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Pasco Sheriffs are corrupt assholes, what else is new.


You might want to take a look at the school system that is sharing the info as well.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "The Sheriff's Office then flags certain children, including those who have received a D or F on a report card or missed school three or more times in a quarter."

Obviously they're using this information for future recruiting purposes.


Ok, that was witty.
Hold on, you're a cop, so someone had to have told you that one!

/kidding, you know where I stand on cops
//pelvis and stomach
///again, kidding ;) thanks for your service
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Sheriff's Department flags "certain children" as potential future criminals, based on files shared with them by the school district.

Yeah, that's not subject to any possibility of bias or misuse in any way whatsoever.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A Times investigation in November found that the Sheriff's Office uses the information to make a secret list of schoolchildren it thinks could become future criminals.



Funny how being followed around and harassed by cops all day has a way of turning future criminals into criminals.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I lived in Northern Pinellas County in the 70s and early 80s.  St. Petersburg and Clearwater were nice places, if a little sleepy.  On the beaches, where I lived, cannabis was more popular than coke, and not hard to find... even if it was often Mexican dirtweed.

Then the developers turned the strand into a copy of Miami/Ft.Lauderdale and the place went to shiat.

Pasco County, though... it was indistinguishable from South Georgia, except instead of swamps and gators they had mangrove beach jungles.  The only time I went there was when I worked for a geology firm and did soil samples to make sure folks weren't going to build on quicksand.

We learned quickly to avoid the locals.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the full statement from the Pasco Sheriff's Office:

We are unyielding in our support for this program that protects our children

Well I guess that's that. If the Sheriff's Office doesn't want to yield, there's no force on earth that can make them. It's not like the school can opt out of leaking student records to the cops or anything.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What in the fark?

This is a terrible country.


Wounded Knee is sort of a red flag.
JFC ppl.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Pasco Sheriffs are corrupt assholes, what else is new.


Sheriffs was originally watching out for slaves trying to escape

/
ALSO read up on the Texas Rangers.
farked up.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: WTFDYW: SoupGuru: What in the fark?

This is a terrible country.

Florida is just the shiatty diaper of our nation.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 553x554]

Riddled with derpes.


Florida, America's Colostomy Bag.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This article makes me feel like my mind is twisting into a pretzel.

So, is this totalitarian plan to provide school data to LEO the result of deluded, do-gooder ninnies who really think that, by wiping their behinds on the Fourth Amendment, that they are protecting kids and improving the school?

Or, are these folks, in fact, committed to destroying public schools from the inside out in order to usher in for-profit charter schools?

Regardless of motivation, how do we keep people like this from utterly destroying public schools by converting them entirely into pre-prison facilities designed to pipe the maximum number of kids into our for-profit prison system?

How do we stop them?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean, do the studies show a strong link between academic performance, truancy, and crime?

Oh? They do. I see nothing wrong here.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3831577/

https://www.chicagotribune.com/ct-met​-​prison-truancy-20130219-story.html
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: leeksfromchichis: WTFDYW: SoupGuru: What in the fark?

This is a terrible country.

Florida is just the shiatty diaper of our nation.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 553x554]

Riddled with derpes.

Florida, America's Colostomy Bag.


Hey now, as someone with an ostomy, I take umbrage with this statement. At least you can empty most of the crap from a colostomy bag.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Regardless of motivation, how do we keep people like this from utterly destroying public schools by converting them entirely into pre-prison facilities designed to pipe the maximum number of kids into our for-profit prison system?

How do we stop them?


Imprison more white people?

Pasco County is like, 97% white.


Prisons are getting Whiter. That's one way mass incarceration might end.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outloo​k​/prisons-are-getting-whiter-thats-one-​way-mass-incarceration-might-end/2021/​02/26/28db008c-7535-11eb-948d-19472e68​3521_story.html
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy fark. Americans are farked up. We all have our problems, but Americans. Are. Farked. Up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This article makes me feel like my mind is twisting into a pretzel.

So, is this totalitarian plan to provide school data to LEO the result of deluded, do-gooder ninnies who really think that, by wiping their behinds on the Fourth Amendment, that they are protecting kids and improving the school?

Or, are these folks, in fact, committed to destroying public schools from the inside out in order to usher in for-profit charter schools?

Regardless of motivation, how do we keep people like this from utterly destroying public schools by converting them entirely into pre-prison facilities designed to pipe the maximum number of kids into our for-profit prison system?

How do we stop them?


We don't call them out.
People acted like that Texas mayor said something WRONG.
But. All he did was tow the party line.
He told his constituents that it was their responsibility to deal with not having electricity and a fix that issue for their respective families.
It should be shouted from every corner and atop every single buliding; this is what they believe.
Because it is. And one says it loud enough.
Their catchphrases
Like:
Smaller government.
Aren't called out ENOUGH.
Instead people were mortified at what the Texas Mayor said.
From this point forward everyone should be stopping any GOP from talking.
Look here GOP person, you, that Texas mayor spilled the truth of what you callus maggots think.
Ted Cruz is the exact same issue.
He took his family to Cancun.
Again this is the party line if you have the money to fix your situation that's your prerogative and good fortune anyone else not having such good luck has simply failed to plan ahead and make opportunities for themselves to fix their own emergencies.

And I'm not being hyperbolic.
This is how we ended up with a horrible compromise of emergency rooms can't turn You away but health care costs an arm and a leg.

Because this is what Republicans think however you happen to find yourself is your own fault and you should suffer.
Perfect example the whole personal responsibility scapegoat situation.
No one is responsible for school shootings except the shooter.

Why do we let such bullshiat continue to come out of their mouths?

The GOP and the extreme religious rights are knee deep in Calvin's bed.

They believe in suffering and pain and it's up to each individual to find money to fix that for themselves individually.

We need to really call out and point out what their beliefs really mean and how it all really plays out.

because every member of the GOP is that stupid Texas Mayor that told people to figure out their situation for themselves.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I mean, do the studies show a strong link between academic performance, truancy, and crime?

Oh? They do. I see nothing wrong here.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC3831577/

https://www.chicagotribune.com/ct-met-​prison-truancy-20130219-story.html


So the American education system works just about as well as the American justice system.

Maybe universal health care isn't such a great idea after all.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i think they started this in 2018.
this is not news here.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "The Sheriff's Office then flags certain children, including those who have received a D or F on a report card or missed school three or more times in a quarter."

Obviously they're using this information for future recruiting purposes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
