CDC finally releases indoor air guidance for schools
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Phoenix this is going to be just a bunch of hot air.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: In Phoenix this is going to be just a bunch of hot air.


And in other areas of the country, they're going to freeze their asses off.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1. Empty the schools out
2. Lock the doors
3. Do everything online until this damn thing is over

Is that the plan? No? Why not? Kids are petri dishes of disease. Keep them home and build a system around supporting families and teachers and teachers who are parents.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My wife's school here in L.A. keeps all students indoors at all times if it's windy outside.

We grew up in Chicago so yes, we know how stupid that is.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought portable air cleaners were a no-no because most were scams and actually increased transmission?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have taught in ONE school that has windows that open. The CDC knows nothing of this situation. Phoenix schools don't have windows that open. God forbid, the teachers try to control the temperature in their own classroom.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Don't breathe and you should be fine"
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
in my experience pretty much all schools are wholly incapable of having even a halfway functional heating/cooling system; I'm not holding my breath that they would come even in the same ballpark as having anything that would even remotely be compliant with best practices regarding airflow and filtration.
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A sizeable number of classrooms in the buildings where I went to school have no windows, and 1 door.  As in, when the middle school was built, people jokingly referred to it as a prison because of its appearance.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Given a chance, Oxygen would kill you and everyone you love.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I have taught in ONE school that has windows that open. The CDC knows nothing of this situation. Phoenix schools don't have windows that open. God forbid, the teachers try to control the temperature in their own classroom.


As a counter point, the schools I went to in Phoenix did have windows that open, but to be fair they were old even then.

More to the point, what has changed my mind on this issue is that the private schools here have managed to be open since October without having to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. So now we have a situation that is increasing the disparity between kids whose parents can afford private school tuition and the rest of the population.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Destructor: Given a chance, Oxygen would kill you and everyone you love.


Is this you trying to be clever or funny again?

It's not working.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Iamos:
More to the point, what has changed my mind on this issue is that the private schools here have managed to be open since October without having to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. So now we have a situation that is increasing the disparity between kids whose parents can afford private school tuition and the rest of the population.

They mostly "managed to stay open" by sticking their head in the sand and not giving a crap about whether or not some grandparents would end up dying over their refusal to do the right thing. At least they weren't inconvenienced themselves by having to close and forgo income.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Destructor: Given a chance, Oxygen would kill you and everyone you love.

Is this you trying to be clever or funny again?

It's not working.


You clearly do not understand oxygen chemistry.

\ peroxides are special.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 1. Empty the schools out
2. Lock the doors
3. Do everything online until this damn thing is over

Is that the plan? No? Why not? Kids are petri dishes of disease. Keep them home and build a system around supporting families and teachers and teachers who are parents.


Superintendent Woundwort has decided to keep trying every 13 days no matter how many times, Wile E Coyote style, he's proved wrong and people die
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 1. Empty the schools out
2. Lock the doors
3. Do everything online until this damn thing is over

Is that the plan? No? Why not? Kids are petri dishes of disease. Keep them home and build a system around supporting families and teachers and teachers who are parents.


Because this is not about kids going to school.  It is about kids being in state subsidized daycare so their parents can go back to work and therefore normalcy can resume.  It is not about the kids learning anything.

No kid is going to learn anything while they are living in fear in their likely poorly ventilated classroom with a chinese knock off "air purifier" that isn't anything but a desk fan in a box with some gauze.

We had an opportunity to spend the past year upgrading all public schools with real HVAC systems paid for by increased corporate taxes (or tax breaks to companies who actually make and install systems), building lesson plans that actually worked online by investing in it, and providing livable stimulus money to working families so they didn't actually have to go back to work and worry about their kids until this is over.

But no, instead we did none of that and now everyone is freaking out that little Joey is falling behind of some arbitrary metric that means nothing since EVERY kid is "falling behind." Does that mean that ::GASP:: you'll probably have to adjust lesson plans at all grades to accommodate more kids who need remedial help? MAYBE WE SHOULD FOCUS ON THAT? Nah.  Lets just open windows and shrug.  That's a lot less work.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Destructor: Given a chance, Oxygen would kill you and everyone you love.

Is this you trying to be clever or funny again?

It's not working.


Oh, it's working. I assure you it's working you joyless monster.

Go ahead, keep breaking that Oxygen you love so much. Let me know how that works out for you.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Iamos:
More to the point, what has changed my mind on this issue is that the private schools here have managed to be open since October without having to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. So now we have a situation that is increasing the disparity between kids whose parents can afford private school tuition and the rest of the population.

They mostly "managed to stay open" by sticking their head in the sand and not giving a crap about whether or not some grandparents would end up dying over their refusal to do the right thing. At least they weren't inconvenienced themselves by having to close and forgo income.


This.  Anecdotal data from nonscientific situations should not change anyone's thinking about what the issue is here.  It isn't about the kids getting sick.  It is the school staff and the parents getting sick.  It isn't like anyone is going to want to share some data contact tracing back to kids in classrooms being the threat vector, they'll just assume that the teachers got it from Costco or magical unicorns.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Iamos:
More to the point, what has changed my mind on this issue is that the private schools here have managed to be open since October without having to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. So now we have a situation that is increasing the disparity between kids whose parents can afford private school tuition and the rest of the population.

They mostly "managed to stay open" by sticking their head in the sand and not giving a crap about whether or not some grandparents would end up dying over their refusal to do the right thing. At least they weren't inconvenienced themselves by having to close and forgo income.


Maybe where you are, but not here. The Bay Area has been pretty strict about this. Also, while my kids are in SF public school I have colleagues at the medical center with kids private school so keep up on the issue. I think the main difference is student:teacher ratios so that doing part time in person learning with proper spacing and occupancy is easier and gets to a greater proportion of the smaller class sizes.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Excelsior: Iamos:
More to the point, what has changed my mind on this issue is that the private schools here have managed to be open since October without having to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. So now we have a situation that is increasing the disparity between kids whose parents can afford private school tuition and the rest of the population.

They mostly "managed to stay open" by sticking their head in the sand and not giving a crap about whether or not some grandparents would end up dying over their refusal to do the right thing. At least they weren't inconvenienced themselves by having to close and forgo income.

This.  Anecdotal data from nonscientific situations should not change anyone's thinking about what the issue is here.  It isn't about the kids getting sick.  It is the school staff and the parents getting sick.  It isn't like anyone is going to want to share some data contact tracing back to kids in classrooms being the threat vector, they'll just assume that the teachers got it from Costco or magical unicorns.


SF DPH doesn't do "anecdotal" is deciding what can be open and what must be closed.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 1. Empty the schools out
2. Lock the doors
3. Do everything online until this damn thing is over

Is that the plan? No? Why not? Kids are petri dishes of disease. Keep them home and build a system around supporting families and teachers and teachers who are parents.


What do you do when:

1 - You are a single parent with a job that is not work from home?
2 - Both parents have jobs that are not work from home?
3 - You have multiple kids of varying ages and schedules?
4 - You do not have stable internet or enough devices.

I mean, I agree but we are far from mastering child care here. Daycare is insanely expensive and not affordable to most middle-class. The demand is much higher than the supply. Now with COVID, Daycare is even more tricky since realistically 1:1 and private space is nearly impossible.

Kids are falling behind at epic rates and who can blame them? Most kids are not focused and do not have enough structure or oversight.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Iamos:
More to the point, what has changed my mind on this issue is that the private schools here have managed to be open since October without having to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. So now we have a situation that is increasing the disparity between kids whose parents can afford private school tuition and the rest of the population.

They mostly "managed to stay open" by sticking their head in the sand and not giving a crap about whether or not some grandparents would end up dying over their refusal to do the right thing. At least they weren't inconvenienced themselves by having to close and forgo income.


Haven't heard of thousands of boarding school teachers or kids dying after Xmas break either. Anyone might think that they had all had a jab already.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Send them to school. It probably won't kill you. After all, kids never pick up anything at school.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
your mom had it right...

play outside, wash your hands when you come in.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Local schools here were closed* from March '20 through Feb '21 for HVAC upgrades and plexiglass, etc. Now it's 2.5-days per week at <50% occupancy.  I'm not sure going back beyond that is a brilliant idea, but I do give them credit for trying.

*some special needs classes resumed before that.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: 1. Empty the schools out
2. Lock the doors
3. Do everything online until this damn thing is over

Is that the plan? No? Why not? Kids are petri dishes of disease. Keep them home and build a system around supporting families and teachers and teachers who are parents.


Honest question, when do you reopen the doors?

Because you are 100% correct. And even if we eliminate COVID-19, the undeniable fact is that people really do die when we allow gatherings.

The only difference between someone who wanted zero intervention to prevent covid and people who want a complete lockdown until COVID-19 is 100% gone, is the number of people they are willing to kill.
 
