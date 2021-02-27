 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   The pandemic has caused many homeowners to venture into "Extreme D.I.Y." when it comes to their home decor and, yeah, it shows   (nytimes.com) divider line
40
    More: Murica, Rooms, Bedroom, Ice rink, Ms. Rondeau, pandemic do, laundry room, wave of home renovations, Rineeka Sheppard  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 2:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that Hulk Hogan's mom in that first pic?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]


My FIL has a saying: "I've cut this board 3 times and it's still too short."  It's always funny to me, but my wife disagrees.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say that home theater concession area looks legit.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forget about the Home Improvements.....just do like me & Hoard food, toilet paper, sanitizer, toilet covers....Become a HERMIT/TROLL like me..I don't go anywherez, socialize w/anyone, I do wash up, cover up, mask up & last but not least I stay the FARK HOME......!!!!!

It be hard to catch something if you're not out there trying to get caught......!!!!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The clawfoot tub in the bedroom seems kind of cool. Years ago, a work buddy bought a house with a refurbished antique clawfoot tub that supposedly once was installed in a working house of ill repute. That might just be a tall tale made up on the spot by an overzealous real estate agent but damn if it wasn't a good story.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [liveabout.com image 640x535]


I'm on year 7 of my master bathroom remodel. Just the shower glass left.  3 days is a damn joke.  I've spent a week alone doing tear down to studs. Another week repairing the rotted studs and learning to do the plumbing.  Another couple of weeks tiling (being new I was doing a lot of back and fourth cutting) and doing drywall, texture and paint.  I've spent $5k+, but saved close to $10k+ in having someone else come in and do it (right and quickly).  Hopefully this is the year I get shower glass in!!
/procrastinator
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After confirming with an architect that the floors of her 1911 apartment building could handle the weight, she found a Swedish company that made claw-foot tubs narrow enough to fit in her apartment. Once the cast iron tub was delivered, she hired movers to carry it to the second floor. Finding a plumber was not easy, as most of the ones she called didn't know what a claw-foot tub was and couldn't imagine installing one in a bedroom. But Ms. Crawford persisted and "finally got one who said this sounds weird, but I'll come take a look at it," she said.

She wanted to install the tub against an exposed brick wall in a corner of the bedroom overlooking her balcony and an inner courtyard. The plumber extended plumbing from the kitchen sink through an interior wall, and routed the wastewater out through the sink, too.

Where is the DIY part.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The house in TFA is just way too disgustingly cluttered and busy.  It needs white or faded light blue walls.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From the headline I was expecting this home inspection nightmares


here's a bunch more if interested. https://www.thisoldhouse.com/search?q​=​home+inspection+nightmares
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DRTFA: kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]

My FIL has a saying: "I've cut this board 3 times and it's still too short."  It's always funny to me, but my wife disagrees.


My father had a variant. "No matter how many times I cut it, it's still too short." Dad jokes ftw.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: After confirming with an architect that the floors of her 1911 apartment building could handle the weight, she found a Swedish company that made claw-foot tubs narrow enough to fit in her apartment. Once the cast iron tub was delivered, she hired movers to carry it to the second floor. Finding a plumber was not easy, as most of the ones she called didn't know what a claw-foot tub was and couldn't imagine installing one in a bedroom. But Ms. Crawford persisted and "finally got one who said this sounds weird, but I'll come take a look at it," she said.

She wanted to install the tub against an exposed brick wall in a corner of the bedroom overlooking her balcony and an inner courtyard. The plumber extended plumbing from the kitchen sink through an interior wall, and routed the wastewater out through the sink, too.

Where is the DIY part.


Well, it sounds like she directed the work - she acted as the contractor (as opposed to hiring someone who would take care of all of the planning, and would have had the new plumbing work complete before the tub was delivered - and not in such a crazy way to accommodate how everything was done on the fly).
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DRTFA: kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]

My FIL has a saying: "I've cut this board 3 times and it's still too short."  It's always funny to me, but my wife disagrees.


When I started working highway construction I was sent by a bridge crew back to the "barn" for a concrete stretcher. I laughed at first but they got angry and told me to haul ass. All the way there I just knew it was bullshiat but they seemed so serious. the Superintendent actually calculated the fuel and time I used and docked everybody involved.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Really? Personalizing a laundry room is "extreme DIY"? How farking devoted are normies to the status quo, anyway?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: After confirming with an architect that the floors of her 1911 apartment building could handle the weight, she found a Swedish company that made claw-foot tubs narrow enough to fit in her apartment. Once the cast iron tub was delivered, she hired movers to carry it to the second floor. Finding a plumber was not easy, as most of the ones she called didn't know what a claw-foot tub was and couldn't imagine installing one in a bedroom. But Ms. Crawford persisted and "finally got one who said this sounds weird, but I'll come take a look at it," she said.

She wanted to install the tub against an exposed brick wall in a corner of the bedroom overlooking her balcony and an inner courtyard. The plumber extended plumbing from the kitchen sink through an interior wall, and routed the wastewater out through the sink, too.

Where is the DIY part.


You're usually severely limited by what you can do in an apartment without contractors and insurance and often board approval, at least if you want to do things properly and not get sued if things go wrong. It's different in a house.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*me, a minimalist*

GAH! NO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: *me, a minimalist*

GAH! NO!

[Fark user image 850x568]


My son has a wall in his bedroom painted almost the same.

Of course, he's a teenager and an idiot, but I repeat myself.

/his room, his choices
//I'll be painting when we sell the house anyway...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I stopped by Lowes for... something, during the pandemic. I think all I wanted was a bag of potting soil (I'm in an apartment, but I think I was repotting a houseplant?).

Lowes was a shiatshow. Full parking lot. Line the entire length of the store.

If we come out of this and find out that hardware stores have some of the highest employee deathtoll, I will NOT be shocked. Every farking hardware store was probably a low-key superspreader site.

/and yes I know that by getting potting soil (or whatever) I was not helping
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a mod on a woodworking forum and...yeah, a lot of people starting DIYing a lot during quarantine/lockdown/call it what you will.

Good!

DIY is fun and there are plenty of guides and tutorials online to give you solid advice.
 
rohar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I stopped by Lowes for... something, during the pandemic. I think all I wanted was a bag of potting soil (I'm in an apartment, but I think I was repotting a houseplant?).

Lowes was a shiatshow. Full parking lot. Line the entire length of the store.

If we come out of this and find out that hardware stores have some of the highest employee deathtoll, I will NOT be shocked. Every farking hardware store was probably a low-key superspreader site.

/and yes I know that by getting potting soil (or whatever) I was not helping


Dad was a general contractor, I grew up on the job site.  So when I've got nothing to do I tend to work on whatever house I live in.

Since the pandemic started, I've taken all three bathrooms down to the studs and started over.  But I haven't been to lowes, I figured it was a shiatshow ahead of time.

So I was meticulous on my materials list and had it delivered.

Now the wife thinks we need new floors on the main floor.  So I guess I'll be making another order.
 
mmojo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So people painted their apartments and renovated their bathroom fixtures. Amazing.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I did a backsplash and under cabinet LED strips, but that's not really extreme.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The clawfoot tub in the bedroom seems kind of cool. Years ago, a work buddy bought a house with a refurbished antique clawfoot tub that supposedly once was installed in a working house of ill repute. That might just be a tall tale made up on the spot by an overzealous real estate agent but damn if it wasn't a good story.


Well, the last reported cat house in Kodiak, Alaska is now the rectory for the Catholic Church. Talk about Home Improvement (Not!)
 
Shub-Niggurath's Supernumerary Tentacle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm just putting stuff off until I can buy materials for less than a junior prince's ransom. Lumber prices went bonkers over the past year. Seven bucks for a 2x4? $65 for a sheet of plywood? Yeah, no, I got nothin' I gotta build that urgently....
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like most of them except the laundry room but the worst was the Sotheby's ad:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate the living room ceiling lamp, the "table", the plant, the carpet, the couch. The rest is all right.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These days my DIY consists of calling someone to do the job in a day that would take me a month. And fixing my wife's DIY because she doesn't know the difference between a drywall saw and a wood saw..
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or they could do what my henpecked brother did, bring in contractors to renovate their second bathroom (because his wife did not like the way it looked!) and catch COVID-19 from one of them!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thornhill: Well, it sounds like she directed the work


So my wife...while I do all the DIY parts.
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 427x637]
[Fark user image 576x768]
[Fark user image 850x1088]


That second one is really easy to get the door off the hinge and back on the other side of the toilet.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I made a really basic skating rink using a 16 x 20' Uline tarp and 2 x 4s.  It was great for the 3 weeks the Detroit area was below freezing.  Now, it's mostly evaporated.  I propped some large chunks up by the sidewalk for the kids walking by to touch and push over.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: cwheelie: [Fark user image 427x637]
[Fark user image 576x768]
[Fark user image 850x1088]

That second one is really easy to get the door off the hinge and back on the other side of the toilet.


May need to make it open out ways
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.