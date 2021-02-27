 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   The case of Australia has shown us the truth about Facebook: Censoring content is only important to them if it's profitable   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Human rights, Blasphemy, Censorship, Capital punishment, Freedom of speech, Government, Sharia, joint letter  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a business! Who knew?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Facebook is a giant parasite.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey WaPo!  Guess who else is pushing the 'big tech is evil' narrative?  Every right-wing rag on the planet. 

Do you wonder if a much bigger story could be found there?
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook, a source of news??? Wheres Bender laughing even harder.  Delete facebook.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Hey WaPo!  Guess who else is pushing the 'big tech is evil' narrative?  Every right-wing rag on the planet. 

Do you wonder if a much bigger story could be found there?


You know who else is?  Every progressive publication on the planet.
Do you wonder how big of a piece of shiat you have to be as a company to be hated by the full political spectrum?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly is news shared on Facebook?  Are people copying and pasting articles?  Is Facebook lifting articles and then promoting them without sending people to the source?  I don't use Facebook, so I'm just not getting how they're able to take articles and not pay the outlet they get it from.  It just seems like a similar thing to Metallica vs Napster, so I'm not sure how they get away with it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: You know who else is? Every progressive publication on the planet.
Do you wonder how big of a piece of shiat you have to be as a company to be hated by the full political spectrum?


News organizations reporting on Facebook refusing to be forced to pay news organizations, what a surprise they're all negative.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
facebook =/= news.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Require social compatibility. User approved Links between platforms, or a platform platform that's independant.

I can email yahoo with google. I can call T-Mobile contacts with AT&T.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as blasphemy.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest problem I have with Facebook is the algorithm. If you use Facebook you do not control what you see. Facebook decides what you see on that platform.

It's a big internet out there. Try googling (or if Google scares you, duckduckgo) something sometime and search on your own. Don't let Facebook decides what you see and do online.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Facebook, a source of news??? Wheres Bender laughing even harder.  Delete facebook.


Facebook is a medium like any other. If the NPR posted a link to Facebook is that now not news?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Siskabush: The biggest problem I have with Facebook is the algorithm. If you use Facebook you do not control what you see. Facebook decides what you see on that platform.

It's a big internet out there. Try googling (or if Google scares you, duckduckgo) something sometime and search on your own. Don't let Facebook decides what you see and do online.


And every site linked into Facebook via shared logins or other means?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Capitalism and authoritarianism always goes hand in hand, so it is not surprising.

pueblonative: And every site linked into Facebook via shared logins or other means?


And Google shared logins too.  Even worse are the websites that won't let people see the content without logging in to Google or Facebook first, so it means figuring out how to block the login overlays, or just give up and try different websites.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Had it not been Facebook it'd have been Google with the 'STOP' button under hand. They are also all up in this.

Those laws never stood a chance.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How exactly is news shared on Facebook?  Are people copying and pasting articles?  Is Facebook lifting articles and then promoting them without sending people to the source?  I don't use Facebook, so I'm just not getting how they're able to take articles and not pay the outlet they get it from.  It just seems like a similar thing to Metallica vs Napster, so I'm not sure how they get away with it.


Person A is reading an online publication, thinks it is worth sharing on Facebook, taps the share  button embedded  in the article. Now everyone who follows Person A can read the article and then the article moves around in Facebook. The original online  publication misses out on any potential revenue while Facebook gets the lot.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Hey WaPo!  Guess who else is pushing the 'big tech is evil' narrative?  Every right-wing rag on the planet. 

Do you wonder if a much bigger story could be found there?


The entire Facebook thing in Australia is a result of Murdoch trying to get a pay day after trying and failing repeatedly in competing with Facebook himself.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Had it not been Facebook it'd have been Google with the 'STOP' button under hand. They are also all up in this.

Those laws never stood a chance.


Actually because of Zuckerberg's temper tantrum, 7 other countries and the eu are considering similar laws.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pueblonative: PureBounds: Had it not been Facebook it'd have been Google with the 'STOP' button under hand. They are also all up in this.

Those laws never stood a chance.

Actually because of Zuckerberg's temper tantrum, 7 other countries and the eu are considering similar laws.


And they will get the same treatment. Taking away Facebook and/or Google is probably not great for someones electability. I am no expert though.

It shows how much power these companies really have. It's way too much, obviously.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't Google already do something like this in Spain that worked?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: DeathBySarcasm: Hey WaPo!  Guess who else is pushing the 'big tech is evil' narrative?  Every right-wing rag on the planet. 

Do you wonder if a much bigger story could be found there?

The entire Facebook thing in Australia is a result of Murdoch trying to get a pay day after trying and failing repeatedly in competing with Facebook himself.


Profit is one angle, but 'Big Tech' being on the frontlines of fighting Murdoch's propaganda machine is another.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PureBounds: pueblonative: PureBounds: Had it not been Facebook it'd have been Google with the 'STOP' button under hand. They are also all up in this.

Those laws never stood a chance.

Actually because of Zuckerberg's temper tantrum, 7 other countries and the eu are considering similar laws.

And they will get the same treatment. Taking away Facebook and/or Google is probably not great for someones electability. I am no expert though.

It shows how much power these companies really have. It's way too much, obviously.


Sure they will.  Zuckerberg's not gonna piss billions of dollars away in international profits just for what amounts to a rounding error. Also you may want to poll because the Australians seem to be more outraged by Zuck and he's gone back to negotiations.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Jeebus Saves: How exactly is news shared on Facebook?  Are people copying and pasting articles?  Is Facebook lifting articles and then promoting them without sending people to the source?  I don't use Facebook, so I'm just not getting how they're able to take articles and not pay the outlet they get it from.  It just seems like a similar thing to Metallica vs Napster, so I'm not sure how they get away with it.

Person A is reading an online publication, thinks it is worth sharing on Facebook, taps the share  button embedded  in the article. Now everyone who follows Person A can read the article and then the article moves around in Facebook. The original online  publication misses out on any potential revenue while Facebook gets the lot.


User name checks out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmm...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Didn't Google already do something like this in Spain that worked?


Back in 2014. World has changed.
 
trialpha
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Person A is reading an online publication, thinks it is worth sharing on Facebook, taps the share button embedded in the article. Now everyone who follows Person A can read the article and then the article moves around in Facebook. The original online publication misses out on any potential revenue while Facebook gets the lot.


The above scenario is at least reasonable. However, Australia's law wanted Facebook to pay news organizations if users so much as linked to them.

This entire situation is:

Australia: "If you're going to link to news organizations, you have to pay for it"
Facebook: "Okay, we'll stop linking to news organizations then"
Australia: *apoplectic rage*
 
drumhellar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How exactly is news shared on Facebook?  Are people copying and pasting articles?  Is Facebook lifting articles and then promoting them without sending people to the source?  I don't use Facebook, so I'm just not getting how they're able to take articles and not pay the outlet they get it from.  It just seems like a similar thing to Metallica vs Napster, so I'm not sure how they get away with it.


Somebody copies a URL into their shared post, so their followers can see it.

Facebook's tech takes the headline, maybe a primary image, and maybe a snippet of the text - the  publisher can control how this happens, and many news companies optimize their webpages for consumption on Facebook.

A person that wants to read more can click the link, which takes them to the website of the publisher. If the publisher has ads on their site, they earn ad revenue.


Basically, even though Facebook and Google drive a ton of traffic to news organizations' websites, the publishers also want to force Facebook and Google to pay to link to their content.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trialpha: INTERTRON: You know who else is? Every progressive publication on the planet.
Do you wonder how big of a piece of shiat you have to be as a company to be hated by the full political spectrum?

News organizations reporting on Facebook refusing to be forced to pay news organizations, what a surprise they're all negative.


Not that surprising, considering Facebook is bad.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trialpha: I'm no expert but...: Person A is reading an online publication, thinks it is worth sharing on Facebook, taps the share button embedded in the article. Now everyone who follows Person A can read the article and then the article moves around in Facebook. The original online publication misses out on any potential revenue while Facebook gets the lot.

The above scenario is at least reasonable. However, Australia's law wanted Facebook to pay news organizations if users so much as linked to them.

This entire situation is:

Australia: "If you're going to link to news organizations, you have to pay for it"
Facebook: "Okay, we'll stop linking to news organizations then"
Australia: *apoplectic rage*


Totally agree.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

trialpha: I'm no expert but...: Person A is reading an online publication, thinks it is worth sharing on Facebook, taps the share button embedded in the article. Now everyone who follows Person A can read the article and then the article moves around in Facebook. The original online publication misses out on any potential revenue while Facebook gets the lot.

The above scenario is at least reasonable. However, Australia's law wanted Facebook to pay news organizations if users so much as linked to them.

This entire situation is:

Australia: "If you're going to link to news organizations, you have to pay for it"
Facebook: "Okay, we'll stop linking to news organizations then"
Australia: *apoplectic rage*


Except for the fact they blocked organizations that clearly would not fall under news media code.
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  

INTERTRON: trialpha: INTERTRON: You know who else is? Every progressive publication on the planet.
Do you wonder how big of a piece of shiat you have to be as a company to be hated by the full political spectrum?

News organizations reporting on Facebook refusing to be forced to pay news organizations, what a surprise they're all negative.

Not that surprising, considering Facebook is bad.


Not surprising considering Facebook enabled genocide in Myanmar.
 
