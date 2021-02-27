 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Naturalist says he had a mythical hobbit 'sighting' after 'little hairy man' jumped onto his roof and calls out to pal. No word yet if the little guy asked his pal to bring another drink for the nutter (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Careful! Little hairy men can get violent!

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the tabloids chased Harry away.
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wantingout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
yes I like psilocybin too.
 
reveal101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As someone who recently experienced true delirium (all my blood-work tanked after a reaction to stopping a medication) and has also done "drugs," let me tell you the hallucinations were indistinguishable from real life. It was scary not at the time, but after the fact.

In any case the realism of it all has only added to my cynicism of claims like that in the article.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They have a "coloured illustration" so I'm convinced!
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why didn't the eagles just carry them?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Up the airy mountain,
Down the rushy glen,
We daren't go a-hunting
For fear of little men;
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hobbit?
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, waitress, I'll have what he's been smoking. 

Never, ever have I hallucinated any strange / mythical / non-native beasts. Ugly girls got prettier -- but no creatures.
 
