 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Georgia Senate approves bill to teach police how to behave around drivers. Wait. Scratch that. Reverse it   (ajc.com) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, Police, Georgia Senate, Atlanta police officer, Rayshard Brooks, Senate Bill, different ways, State Sen. Randy Robertson, Assault  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 1:36 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule 1 : Be white
Rule 2 : If you can't be white, bring a white friend
Rule 3 : Kiss the cop's ass. They get off on that power trip shiat
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chris Rock - How not to get your ass kicked by the police!
Youtube uj0mtxXEGE8
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Citizen, if you do not behave in the state-proscribed manner, then agents of the State will have no choice but to escalate your traffic stop to a capital offense."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cop cams should be in our driver's door mirror, with local and cloud recording.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's really going to help Justine Damond.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just treat them like you would treat any other heavily armed person who was naturally paranoid and on the verge of having a freakout.

Move slowly, keep your hands visible, talk friendly, and give them what they want, no matter how unreasonable.

The sad thing is I'm not really kidding here. I've had positive outcomes almost every time I've had to interact with police, but then again I've always treated the situation like the guy/lady is all methed up and has a gun to my head. And that's with me being a middle-aged fat guy driving a moderately fancy car. I understand the cops LOVE that demographic.

Police training is in desperate need of truly radical reform. There also needs to be a purging of the ranks. Also there needs to be adequately funded social services on immediate call to take care of all sorts of urgent situations that cops should never have to get themselves involved in.

Legalizing weed everywhere would probably help a lot, too. Not only would that get rid of a primary BS reason to search cars, maybe if everybody got to take a hit now and then we could all chill the fark out a bit.

Sadly, I doubt I will see all or most of those changes in my lifetime.

====================================

All that said, I agree that "how to deal with being pulled over by a cop" is something that needs to be thoroughly addressed in driver's ed and in driver's tests. Even with the reforms I listed above, it would be a good idea for everybody to know a few important things that can make the cop a lot more relaxed when interacting with you-- like shut off the engine. Turn on the hazard lights. And if it's nighttime, turn on your cab light.

People-- AND POLICE-- also need to know things like it's OK to refuse a search request, and what you are and are not required to tell the officer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [YouTube video: Chris Rock - How not to get your ass kicked by the police!]


Dave Chappelle: Talking to the Police | HBO
Youtube K4N2OhUI4Vk
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically, how to "obey authority"

They do like thems some authoritarian stuff, don't they?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is one backasswards state.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: So, basically, how to "obey authority"

They do like thems some authoritarian stuff, don't they?


You misspelled AUTHORATAH!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wtf is wrong with that corner of the country?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*Cop shoots citizen*
"There.  That'll teach 'em."
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The best way? SAY ABSOLUTELY NOTHING Except "I am invoking my right to remain silent."
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You know, Judge Dredd was created as a parody of the direction America was headed - NOT A ROADMAP.
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Wtf is wrong with that corner of the country?


Sure, 'that corner'.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uninformed Correspondent: Bootsie Talks Race Relations With Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Youtube -oivF095EMM
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Riche: like shut off the engine. Turn on the hazard lights. And if it's nighttime, turn on your cab light.


Because cops love seeing a driver make all kinds of movements in the car before they walk up to it.  Keep your hands on the wheel and the window up until they get to the car.  Then roll down your window and don't start reaching into your pockets or the glove compartment until they ask you for whatever it is they need.  Keep your mouth shut, and wait until after they write the ticket or hand you back your info to call them a piece of shiat.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scalpod: mateomaui: Wtf is wrong with that corner of the country?

Sure, 'that corner'.


Every corner is farked, I'm just curious about that particular corner this moment.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe if we made guns harder to carry and own cops wouldn't be so afraid of everyone, which is what this seems to all be about.  (brave cops, give me a break)

But, no, we must have crazy and unlimited access to weapons of death, like the founders wanted (not).
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.


Yup.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: The best way? SAY ABSOLUTELY NOTHING Except "I am invoking my right to remain silent."


Better yet, hand them a calling card that says so.  Saying something that says you're remaining silent could confuse them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.


Teaching people how not to be a victim of crime is stupid.  Why don't they just teach criminals not to be criminals?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.


Or black people not to piss off white people or they could be lynched. (If only he hadn't made Bubba mad...)
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.

Teaching people how not to be a victim of crime is stupid.  Why don't they just teach criminals not to be criminals?


Now what does that tell you about the police?

What could it be?
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow. Is the course called, 'Blame the Victim'?
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
easy. roll down your window a quarter of the way, keeps your hands in the air, hand the officer your license with your mouth, and keep yelling 'please don't shoot' throughout the traffic stop.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.


No, it's not, though the Fark circlejerk will surely disapprove of Independent Thinking.

What it is is addressing a problem from another angle.  Police training, better recruitment, greater accountability and higher standards, these things all address the problems from the police side.  But there's another side, and it's the side of the person in the car getting stopped.  If there's a way for you to make yourself less likely to be shot, you should do the thing.

Police reform is more important in the long run, but in the short term, not doing anything to panic the half-trained rookie who's spent a year being told that "the enemy" is "going to get them" and sitting through training seminars showing video after video after video of cops getting shot by actual hardened criminals during traffic stops?  That's going to help, too.  God forbid you should have to do your part to keep things under control.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In Georgia the tail wags the dog.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For the betterment of themselves and society, we tend to put rabid dogs down.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, do we need to just scrap the concept of a civilian law enforcement in that state at this point? Because clearly, if you have to learn how to engage in a non confrontational manner with a LEO, are they truly a civilian now? This is all kinds of farked up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Jeebus Saves: ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.

Teaching people how not to be a victim of crime is stupid.  Why don't they just teach criminals not to be criminals?

Now what does that tell you about the police?

What could it be?


That cops have different expectations of what should happen during traffic stops than drivers, and it helps to inform drivers of what to do during one in order to avoid a bad situation.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline should be "Georgia to offer public lessons on licking boot leather to reduce chances of getting murdered by police."  AMERICA fark YEAH!
 
NutWrench
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Brooks fell asleep while in a Wendy's drive-thru and was questioned by police for 40 minutes before getting into a scuffle

"I was tired and I fell asleep. I am not intoxicated and I do not take prescriptions drugs. Sorry about that, officers."
That Q&A session would not take 40 minutes, unless you're deliberately trying to provoke someone into doing what they did.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: This feels kind of like teaching women how to prevent being raped but spending zero time or effort teaching men NOT TO RAPE.


You can say the same thing about every 'obviously wrong' crime.

"Why do we spend more time teaching people to lock their car doors and secure their belongings than we spend teaching people not to steal?!?"

And while it might sound good initially, a tiny bit of consideration shows us why we do it that way....

The people committing the crimes know it is wrong. They *want* to do the crime. It's not a teachable moment. They will simply ignore the lesson. I don't steal because I don't know how not to steal, I steal because I want something without paying for it.

I have a three year old that intuitively  understands that it is wrong to do bad things to other people. A three year old who still poops and lies about it... I'm not dealing with the next Einstein here.

Nobody, who isn't severely mentally impaired, needs a class to know how not to steal. That's the default. Nobody needs a class in 'how not to rape'.

The idea that nobody is bad, and that we can solve all our problems with a webinar, sure feels great though, doesn't it? If someone would have just sat down and had a class with that serial killer, or that school shooter and explained how not to kill people.... We could all be friends!

Classes on how to *prevent* stealing, and other crimes, are very useful though. Because the people we are teaching *want* to avoid the crime. Criminals who rape and steal *want* to do those things. They actively do them. And they are very risky things to do. They don't just want to do them, they want to do them so badly, they are willing to go to prison to get to do them
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.