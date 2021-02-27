 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Miami)   'Model' thought she could Dodge the police after crashing her car, fleeing... Now they will Charger   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, English-language films, Brian Prahl, witness shot video of the aftermath of the crash, homeless woman, 27-year-old Sharon Martinez-Lazaro, Jamie Guirola, back seat of a Chrysler, homeless lady  
•       •       •

896 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Martinez-Lazaro was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and property damage. The alleged getaway driver, Bobby Stone, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Both have since posted bond.

Prahl, who records celebrities for a living, said this shoot was his most memorable.


the least drain on society was the homeless woman that almost got hit
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heh heh heh.

It's funny 'cuz she looks nekkie.
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x246]

Heh heh heh.

It's funny 'cuz she looks nekkie.


Our local DJ was talking about when he went to Vegas recently and saw a 'trend' of nude colored dresses and how people will soon ruin that look a la LuLuLemon...
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like they need a new business model.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Model" of what?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well done, subby
But you lost me at "model"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm guessing she'll model her privates in private for you
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the damn wheel is ripped off.  how the fark did this happen
 
docilej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She should use the "Miya Ponsetto" excuse... "I'm young, attractive and Puerto Rican." Oh wait a minute...that didn't for her either.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zulius: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x246]

Heh heh heh.

It's funny 'cuz she looks nekkie.

Our local DJ was talking about when he went to Vegas recently and saw a 'trend' of nude colored dresses and how people will soon ruin that look a la LuLuLemon...


I think the doctors in Vegas have figured out how to create extra-jiggly breast implants. The last time I went their every gal working in the casinos looked like she had shake weight boobies. Lets hope that trend doesn't go out of style anytime soon.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least no one was Found On Road Dead
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: zulius: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x246]

Heh heh heh.

It's funny 'cuz she looks nekkie.

Our local DJ was talking about when he went to Vegas recently and saw a 'trend' of nude colored dresses and how people will soon ruin that look a la LuLuLemon...

I think the doctors in Vegas have figured out how to create extra-jiggly breast implants. The last time I went their every gal working in the casinos looked like she had shake weight boobies. Lets hope that trend doesn't go out of style anytime soon.


Good breast implants are just that. Good enough to look and behave like real breasts.
What people mostly see are the cheap implants done by a so-so plastic surgeon.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When the police tried to Challenger, she decided to Dart.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
California girl channels Florida woman.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: zulius: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x246]

Heh heh heh.

It's funny 'cuz she looks nekkie.

Our local DJ was talking about when he went to Vegas recently and saw a 'trend' of nude colored dresses and how people will soon ruin that look a la LuLuLemon...

I think the doctors in Vegas have figured out how to create extra-jiggly breast implants. The last time I went their every gal working in the casinos looked like she had shake weight boobies. Lets hope that trend doesn't go out of style anytime soon.

Good breast implants are just that. Good enough to look and behave like real breasts.
What people mostly see are the cheap implants done by a so-so plastic surgeon.


Think of the average fake boob job and realize that half of all plastic surgeons are less competent.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.