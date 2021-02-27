 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   New study suggests if you've already had COVID, you'll only need a single vaccine shot. Wait, strike that ... make that SIX recent studies suggest that   (usatoday.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A second shot won't hurt those who are already scheduled to get it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: A second shot won't hurt those who are already scheduled to get it.


Probably not hurt that person, but it does leave fewer doses available to everyone else...
 
darkeyes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They took the ole shampoo bottle approach of 'rinse and repeat' to sell more vaccine.  I see what's going on here, those sneaky pharmaceutical companies.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"According to Krammer's study, posted at the beginning of the month but not yet peer reviewed, a previously infected person who gets their first shot has a similar immune response as someone who hasn't had COVID-19 getting their second. They even have the side effects of a second shot with their first shot."

Come on. Wait for it to be peer reviewed at least before shouting to the four winds, USA today. Maybe it goes either way.


/Bonus quote
"Last spring, antibody tests were not always reliable, Krammer said, but the ones still on the market now are good, though it's still not clear if a particular level of antibody is needed to be protected. "

That means you cannot make the judgements you are making.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks to the US' standards of testing paired with the asymptomatic/near asymptomatic rate, probably less than half of the people who got infected even know they did. Still, if we can safely redirect second doses for even a small percentage of people elsewhere, we can reach herd immunity faster, which is obviously a good thing. So... this should help the US a little and most other places a lot.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Plague rats selfishly spread the virus, so I assume they'll selfishly take up vaccine doses they don't actually need, too.

/The last year has done nothing but increase my generalised misanthropy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darkeyes: They took the ole shampoo bottle approach of 'rinse and repeat' to sell more vaccine.  I see what's going on here, those sneaky pharmaceutical companies.


So which vaccine is the conditioner?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Awesome!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great, now find an easy/cheap way for everyone to find out if they were sick and got over it.

I'm sure there were tons of people who had chest colds over the last year that are wondering if they had it.
 
tekmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: /The last year has done nothing but increase my generalised misanthropy.


There would be something wrong with you if it hadn't.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: 'm sure there were tons of people who had chest colds over the last year that are wondering if they had it.


Then there are those like me who tested positive (twice) and never had any symptoms. Did we really have it or was it a false positive?
 
baorao
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sweet, because I had a wicked cough in December 2019 that I am pretty sure was undiagnosed COVID-19. I haven't had it since then, so that is how I know I had built up immunity.  but it never hurts to have a belt and suspenders approach.
 
