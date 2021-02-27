 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Subby has to go with the Scary tag on this one, but only because Fark doesn't have a Schadenfreude tag   (france24.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Andhra Pradesh, illegal cockfight, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, serious injuries, India, southern India, Karimnagar district of Telangana state  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 12:14 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shame.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man's groin as it tried to escape, officers said.

When entering a cockfight orient the bird away from yours
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The revolution will not be crispy fried.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was peckin, and weavin, and bobbin, and *talking trash! *
 
EL EM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cock fight. Cock wins.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
tic tac toe my arse
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those birds are absolutely violent lunatics. Roosters in general are like the worst dude-bros picking fights at the bar on their best days.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The chicken may cross the road but NOBODY crosses the chicken.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Those birds are absolutely violent lunatics. Roosters in general are like the worst dude-bros picking fights at the bar on their best days.


Can confirm.

We had a rooster once. ONCE. He went bugnuts and chased a sibling around the yard. That night we had fried chicken for dinner.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Live by the cockblade
Die by the cockblade
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A man goes to Spain, where a bullfighting festival is going on. At a restaurant he sees another guest enjoying a big plate of delicious food, and asks the waiter what it is. He's told it's seasoned Bull cajones, and it's a festival delicacy, but he'll have to wait until tomorrow to try it because they're out at the moment.
The next day he orders the dish, but is very disappointed as the order is far smaller than what he saw yesterday. He asks the waiter why, and is told; "Si Senore, sometimes the Bull wins."
 
jefferator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speaking of Cock...
A little Friday humor....
The priest in a small village loved his chickens that he kept in the coop behind the church.
One Sunday morning before mass, he went to feed the birds and discovered that the cock was missing. He knew about the cockfights in the village, so he decided to question his parishioners in church.
During mass, he asked his congregation "Has anybody got a cock?" All the men stood up.
"No, no, that wasn't what I meant. Has anybody seen a cock?" All the women stood up.
"No, no, that wasn't what I meant either! Has anybody seen a cock that doesn't belong to them?" Half the women stood up!
"No, no, no, that wasn't what I meant! What I really, really mean is, has anybody seen MY cock?" Sixteen altar boys, two priests and a goat stood up.
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in an area full of broiler (chicken) production *and* cockfighting. I neither raise chickens nor have I attended a cockfight  - but I am pretty familiar with both activities (friends and relatives).  Here is where I'm confused:

Commercial broiler production: at hatching, birds are put in a "house" with 33k of their best friends, fed-out in six weeks (assuming she/he wasn't picked-up and discarded during the twice-daily "mortality-sweep"). Loaded in cages on the back of a semi trailer and trucked to the processing plant. Sweltering in summer, freezing in winter. A large percentage die in route or while waiting on the trailer at the processing facility while waiting.  Dead or alive, at processing they are hung by their feet and conveyed through an electric-shock device to "insure" death - then they are processed for our consumption.

"Game bird" (fighting cock) production:  birds are grown-out over a period of several months in a "private" space (rows of a-frame covers for weather protection) (private space because males instinctively fight each other). They are cared for individually and after several months, put "in the ring" - where they either die or "win". If they "win enough", they are used as breeding stock for the next generation.

I'm not knocking either path - and I eat chicken. I'm just saying that if I was a bird and had a choice, I would want to be fitted for spurs/knives. Longer life, better conditions, and a "shot" at procreation.  But that's just me....
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Zombies ate my neighbors: Those birds are absolutely violent lunatics. Roosters in general are like the worst dude-bros picking fights at the bar on their best days.

Can confirm.

We had a rooster once. ONCE. He went bugnuts and chased a sibling around the yard. That night we had fried chicken for dinner.


I was just listening to Wait Wait & heard the best thing to do if you have a rooster that doesn't accept your authority is to eat it.

/would rather have a pet chicken
//no roosters
///three slashies for rooster blade
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cock
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.