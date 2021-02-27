 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   At age 92, one of WWII's last surviving "comfort women" tells Harvard professor to shut his revisionist gentry-ass cakehole   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
76
    More: Hero, Comfort women, Empire of Japan, Korea, World War II, Slavery, recent academic journal article, Japanese war crimes, Japan's troops  
•       •       •

2998 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 11:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The particular professor involved may be over-reliant on his own comfort with prostituting himself.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prostitute and sex slave are not mutually exclusive states.  Justifying what happened to these women as consensual 'because they got paid' is absolutely idiotic.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because they were being checked for vd and "paid" doesn't mean the were willing

The Japanese gov has apologized and acknowledged TWICE, it's pretty known
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My days of not thinking of Harvard as the paragon of higher learning are certainly coming to a middle.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My estimation of Harvard continues to plow new lows.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's still going on today, but with China "buying" North Korean women

North Korean Girls Are Sold for $750 in China
Youtube eGBLH_3eIGc
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My milkshake brings all the boys to Harvard
And they're like, it's better than yours
Damn right it's better than yours
I can teach you, but I have to charge
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
law.harvard.eduView Full Size


Mark Ramseyer spent most of his childhood in provincial towns and cities in southern Japan, attending Japanese schools for K-6.

/'nuff said
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude sounds like a real asshole.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is she hot?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the type of legal expert that would defend Pimps as only being "Managers"
Remember this when people are talking about how Ivy league JDs are

Wife graduated from a tier 3 and regularly biatch slaps these supposed higher tier lawyers
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am amazed by the sheer volume of shiat weasels who seem to spring forth from Harvard. I am starting to think it's a hellmouth or something.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Because they were being checked for vd and "paid" doesn't mean the were willing

The Japanese gov has apologized and acknowledged TWICE, it's pretty known


The Japanese government could apologize a thousand times, and people would still be all "They never acknowledged or apologized!"
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think that Harvard doesn't really turn out first-rate graduates....Or hire the best professors.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dude sounds like a real asshole.


Apparently did primary school in Japan. Could have some bearing on it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knuckleankle: I am amazed by the sheer volume of shiat weasels who seem to spring forth from Harvard. I am starting to think it's a hellmouth or something.


I think the closest hellmouth is Cleveland
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: [law.harvard.edu image 145x200]

Mark Ramseyer spent most of his childhood in provincial towns and cities in southern Japan, attending Japanese schools for K-6.

/'nuff said


Any time you see "law and economics" listed in someone's bio, it's basically code for, "I will publish anything for the right price and will use pseudoscience to back it up."
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad to see that right wing assholes are not confined to the US.  I'm all for freedom of speech but when something has been extensively proven as false, it shouldn't be published outside of the realm of fiction.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Prostitute and sex slave are not mutually exclusive states.  Justifying what happened to these women as consensual 'because they got paid' is absolutely idiotic.


They're not, but they're heard differently.  When 'prostitute' becomes the majority term, it makes it easier for the revisionists/deniers to say that surely some of the women sold themselves willingly, therefor it's ok.  'Sex slave' tells people that even if some women sold themselves willingly, rape is and always will be rape.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: It's sad to see that right wing assholes are not confined to the US.  I'm all for freedom of speech but when something has been extensively proven as false, it shouldn't be published outside of the realm of fiction.


The Pacific War was pretty much the result of a century of right-wing assholery.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: It's sad to see that right wing assholes are not confined to the US.  I'm all for freedom of speech but when something has been extensively proven as false, it shouldn't be published outside of the realm of fiction.


Japan has a very strident ultranationalist community, and it's influential despite its size.  And they are VERY vocal that Japan was the wronged party in WW2, and that all of the bad stuff that there is ample proof they did never happened.  And it's doubled when it comes to Korea.
 
brenteverett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knuckleankle: I am amazed by the sheer volume of shiat weasels who seem to spring forth from Harvard. I am starting to think it's a hellmouth or something.


Spawn of the 1% for the most part.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: knuckleankle: I am amazed by the sheer volume of shiat weasels who seem to spring forth from Harvard. I am starting to think it's a hellmouth or something.

I think the closest hellmouth is Cleveland


Now THIS is why I come to Fark.  A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reference in a thread about Japanese war crimes.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The particular professor involved may be over-reliant on his own comfort with prostituting himself.



John Mark Ramseyer is Mitsubishi Professor of Japanese Legal Studies at Harvard Law School and a leading scholar of Japanese Law and Law and Economics, the author of over 10 books and 50 articles in scholarly journals. In 2018 he was awarded Japan's Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon in recognition of "his extensive contributions to the development of Japanese studies in the U.S. and the promotion of understanding toward Japanese society and culture.

Whore.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of a New Order fan.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FFS, it's high time we established a universal "Don't Be A Dick" law.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Cardinal Ximenez: It's sad to see that right wing assholes are not confined to the US.  I'm all for freedom of speech but when something has been extensively proven as false, it shouldn't be published outside of the realm of fiction.

The Pacific War was pretty much the result of a century of right-wing assholery.


Lot longer than that.  Commodore Perry had to park a fleet in their harbor because Japan would murder anyone washed up on their shores that wasnt Japanese.  Right wing assholery was policy for eons.  The  emperor worshipping Shinto death cult we dealt with was just the outcome of all that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And this Harvard "professor" still has a job?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want Harvard in my community.  It's a training ground for racist extremists.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"He has previously argued that relying on survivors' testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years".

So his argument is that victim testimony is unreliable.  Okay there might be something to that.
But that as a Harvard lawyer his thoughts, despite not having any direct knowledge of the situation, are somehow more reliable than the actual victims?

And he probably seriously wonders why so many people hate lawyers.

Sounds to me (a personal opinion, not meant to be taken as fact) more like he is establishing some "reasonable doubt" for his time in Japan.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After the war ended most of the "comfort women" continued working as prostitutes serving American and Korean soldiers. Were they still being held as slaves then? Maybe someone should create a memorial for that.

baka-san: Because they were being checked for vd and "paid" doesn't mean the were willing


Both were true. Initially they were entirely prostitutes. Shocking as it may seem there are women willing to perform sexual acts for money.  As time went on the Imperial Army sent out soldiers to outlying villages with orders to return with "volunteers." So everyone claims to be part of the second group even when the timeline doesn't match up. After the invaders are repelled who is going to admit they willingly whored themselves to the occupying army?
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But this is the problem: one person with a respected title will publish something erroneous and it will be endlessly cited until it becomes narrative. We don't have an agreed upon truth anymore, and it is killing the US. See also: vaccines and autism
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: knuckleankle: I am amazed by the sheer volume of shiat weasels who seem to spring forth from Harvard. I am starting to think it's a hellmouth or something.

I think the closest hellmouth is Cleveland


Nah, Boston's just across the river.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ramseyer declined an interview request. He has previously argued that relying on survivors' testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years. "Claims about enslaved Korean comfort women are historically untrue," he wrote in Japan Forward, an English-language website affiliated with a right-wing Japanese newspaper, last month.

That's a surprising. Mr. Japanfan whitewashes Japan's horrendous wartime conduct in a right wing publication? That's surely never happened before.

Ramseyer's supporters include a group of six Japan-based academics who told the editors of the International Review of Law and Economics in a letter that the article that caused the recent outcry was "well within the academic and diplomatic mainstream" and supported by work from scholars in Japan, South Korea and the United States. They did not name any specific scholars.

What is this, the academic version of "people are saying"? And really, it's not too hard to find six right-wing academics in Japan to say Japan's wartime conduct was perfectly fine.

One academic who signed the letter, Kanji Katsuoka, said in an interview that he had only read the abstract of the "Contracting for Sex" article, but felt that the term "prostitute" was appropriate because the women had been paid for their services.

Got paid anything = hooker. Thanks for the explanation. The whole kidnapping and against their will part is irrelevant. If they were honorable women they would have just killed themselves.

"Harvard University is the top school in the United States," added Katsuoka, a lecturer at Meisei University and the secretary-general of a right-wing research organization.

Let's throw in argument from authority for good measure.

"If they lose freedom of speech, I have to judge that no freedom of speech exists in the United States."

I HAVE BEEN SILENCED!

Right-wingers everywhere seem to be equally tedious.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: UNC_Samurai: Cardinal Ximenez: It's sad to see that right wing assholes are not confined to the US.  I'm all for freedom of speech but when something has been extensively proven as false, it shouldn't be published outside of the realm of fiction.

The Pacific War was pretty much the result of a century of right-wing assholery.

Lot longer than that.  Commodore Perry had to park a fleet in their harbor because Japan would murder anyone washed up on their shores that wasnt Japanese.  Right wing assholery was policy for eons.  The  emperor worshipping Shinto death cult we dealt with was just the outcome of all that.


It wasn't too emperor-worshiping at that point, but it did get very silly for a while.  Because the shogun was forced to deal with Commodore Perry, and his conclusion was to modernize their society and infrastructure and military forces to meet the European colonialists knocking on the door (to prevent suffering the same fate as China).  The traditionalists freaked out and tried to get the current emperor and the next emperor to intervene to stop modernizing.  And so over the course of multiple rebellions and civil wars, the anti-western emperors embraced western technology even more strongly than the Shoguns, so the very thing the traditionalists feared came to be because of the traditionalists.  And then 41 years later, Japan was the test bed of modern European naval armor, weapons, and other ship technologies and designs, in Japan's own colonial war against China.

What the fark.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Klyukva: As time went on the Imperial Army sent out soldiers to outlying villages with orders to return with "volunteers."


Because when the foreign invaders show up with guns, "become a sex slave or we burn your village" certainly implies consent.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the same defense got Epstein off in FL.  I couldn't have raped them, I gave them money after.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GoldDude: "He has previously argued that relying on survivors' testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years".

So his argument is that victim testimony is unreliable.  Okay there might be something to that.
But that as a Harvard lawyer his thoughts, despite not having any direct knowledge of the situation, are somehow more reliable than the actual victims?


Being detached from the situation, both in time and space, makes him an impartial observer. Meanwhile the direct involvement of the victims makes them hopelessly impartial and emotional about the topic. You can't really trust anything they have to say about it.

/I are smart
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Klyukva: As time went on the Imperial Army sent out soldiers to outlying villages with orders to return with "volunteers."

Because when the foreign invaders show up with guns, "become a sex slave or we burn your village" certainly implies consent.


volunteers?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
in NM?
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trialpha: baka-san: Because they were being checked for vd and "paid" doesn't mean the were willing

The Japanese gov has apologized and acknowledged TWICE, it's pretty known

The Japanese government could apologize a thousand times, and people would still be all "They never acknowledged or apologized!"


Hey we're still not over Bryan Adams despite the Canadian gov't apologizing on several occasions.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Klyukva: As time went on the Imperial Army sent out soldiers to outlying villages with orders to return with "volunteers."

Because when the foreign invaders show up with guns, "become a sex slave or we burn your village" certainly implies consent.


Indeed it doesn't, although usually it was "become a sex slave or we will beat everyone else in your house to death then make you a sex slave anyway."
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klyukva: After the war ended most of the "comfort women" continued working as prostitutes serving American and Korean soldiers. Were they still being held as slaves then? Maybe someone should create a memorial for that.

baka-san: Because they were being checked for vd and "paid" doesn't mean the were willing

Both were true. Initially they were entirely prostitutes. Shocking as it may seem there are women willing to perform sexual acts for money.  As time went on the Imperial Army sent out soldiers to outlying villages with orders to return with "volunteers." So everyone claims to be part of the second group even when the timeline doesn't match up. After the invaders are repelled who is going to admit they willingly whored themselves to the occupying army?


I would expect that, once you have been shamed and your life defiled by being forced into prostitution, you would not have many options other than to continue that life. You certainly can't just return to normal society as a virtuous woman. And in any case, I would most certainly trust the word of a survivor over some "academic" whose bread is buttered by right-wing nationalists.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
J. Mark Ramseyer, a Harvard Law School professor, argued that the women were "prostitutes" who had willingly entered into indenture contracts.

Why does it smell like libertarians in here?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Persnickety: It's still going on today, but with China "buying" North Korean women

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/eGBLH_3e​IGc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Oooohhh....she gets a little racist at around the 6:25 mark.
 
silverjets
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Lot longer than that.  Commodore Perry had to park a fleet in their harbor because Japan would murder anyone washed up on their shores that wasnt Japanese.  Right wing assholery was policy for eons.  The  emperor worshipping Shinto death cult we dealt with was just the outcome of all that.



Do you mean when Perry parked a fleet of ships in Edo harbour and said, "Open your country up for trade with the US or I'll bombard your city?"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Natalie Portmanteau: knuckleankle: I am amazed by the sheer volume of shiat weasels who seem to spring forth from Harvard. I am starting to think it's a hellmouth or something.

I think the closest hellmouth is Cleveland

Nah, Boston's just across the river.


Hellmouth not hellhole. Common mistake.

/I like Boston
//to visit
///kind of.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [law.harvard.edu image 145x200]

Mark Ramseyer spent most of his childhood in provincial towns and cities in southern Japan, attending Japanese schools for K-6.

/'nuff said


Most people can change their attitudes as they mature. Childhood is not destiny. This guy has chosen to ignore mountains of evidence that contradicts his worldview. If anybody ever deserved academic censure, he does.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Ramseyer declined an interview request. He has previously argued that relying on survivors' testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years. "Claims about enslaved Korean comfort women are historically untrue," he wrote in Japan Forward, an English-language website affiliated with a right-wing Japanese newspaper, last month.

That's a surprising. Mr. Japanfan whitewashes Japan's horrendous wartime conduct in a right wing publication? That's surely never happened before.

Ramseyer's supporters include a group of six Japan-based academics who told the editors of the International Review of Law and Economics in a letter that the article that caused the recent outcry was "well within the academic and diplomatic mainstream" and supported by work from scholars in Japan, South Korea and the United States. They did not name any specific scholars.

What is this, the academic version of "people are saying"? And really, it's not too hard to find six right-wing academics in Japan to say Japan's wartime conduct was perfectly fine.

One academic who signed the letter, Kanji Katsuoka, said in an interview that he had only read the abstract of the "Contracting for Sex" article, but felt that the term "prostitute" was appropriate because the women had been paid for their services.

Got paid anything = hooker. Thanks for the explanation. The whole kidnapping and against their will part is irrelevant. If they were honorable women they would have just killed themselves.

"Harvard University is the top school in the United States," added Katsuoka, a lecturer at Meisei University and the secretary-general of a right-wing research organization.

Let's throw in argument from authority for good measure.

"If they lose freedom of speech, I have to judge that no freedom of speech exists in the United States."

I HAVE BEEN SILENCED!

Right-wingers everywhere seem to be equally tedious.


I like how they think being proven wrong and not being able to peddle falsehoods is the same as censorship.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apparently if you rape someone and then give them money afterwards it's all good.  Who knew?
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.