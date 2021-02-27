 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   The tag is not just for finding the missing 13 year old girl, but for having the restraint to not beat up the 22 year old who had taken her to a motel   (wesh.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero, Volusia County, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Volusia County sheriff's deputy, Monday.When Deputy Royce James, 13-year-old Oak Hill girl, 22-year-old Tyler Thompson, child custody, Sheriff  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 11:02 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's some fine police work there, Lou.

No, seriously.  That's some seriously on point investigative work.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you find the one girl online who isn't a cop, the cops will still find you.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good police work.  I would have allowed some light brutality.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputy walking into room:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"This is the part where you either come to the station quietly or I beat you to within an inch of your life.  Considering that, given the circumstances, no jury on earth would convict me of police brutality, you may want to consider the former."
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not to worry there is plenty of time for accidents later.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They better watch that girl. I found it suspicious she acted so thankful for the deputy. I've raised little girls and they know what they are doing.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: They better watch that girl. I found it suspicious she acted so thankful for the deputy. I've raised little girls and they know what they are doing.


I wouldn't go that far. I think she just tried to act above her age and then realized she's still just a damn kid.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.