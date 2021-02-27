 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   One queue isn't a big problem. Two queues could draw attention...to your crack den   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Newport ward councillor Chris Cooke, Sorting, Antisocial personality disorder, Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston, County borough, anti-social behaviour, clear message, height  
•       •       •

643 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you need to keep your queue anonymous.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's why you need to keep your queue anonymous.


My Pillow guy must be off the wagon.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was a crack queue and a pho queue?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arthur "Two Queues" Jackson
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Tale of Two Queues

The QE2?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QED
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And now they're all saying QQ
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston said: "No-one should have to put up with this sort of appalling, anti-social behaviour"

I dunno, it seems pretty social to me, like when we queue for beer releases.
 
weapon13
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's Middlesborough, I'd expect nothing less. It's a shiathole and there's nothing there to do.

That place is tiny, it would have been easier to deliver by foot, if he wasn't so lazy..
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Commitments - Auditions (1991)
Youtube xZLcZPb6FiI
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size

"You call that a crack den? "
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always thought queue was a weird word.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank queue very much
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, "crack den" is so gauche, we prefer "maison de craque".
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just don't "get" crack.

I mean, sure, I'm a straightedge who is still hemming and hawing about trying cannabis edibles or creams for my (ugh, I hate that I have to use this word) chronic pain, but crack just makes no damn sense to me. I've seen what it does to people. I can't imagine being the kind of person who looks at that and then says, "oh well, it's worth the risk!"

Same with meth, bath salts, and all those other drugs that make you turn into a ghoul, or eat people's faces. The drugs that destroy your teeth, hair, skin, and turn your brain to mush-- They just don't make sense to me.

Weed I "get", because it doesn't absolutely destroy the people using it. It might become an obsession (oftentimes a childish one, as I see people giggling daily over the time being 4:20) but it doesn't rot your teeth, sap your willpower, or make you prone to eating the flesh of your best friend.

I even kind of "get" regular cocaine. Yes, it makes you a hyperactive dickweed and might cause your brain to bleed, but you're still basically yourself. You're not transformed into an extra from Dawn of the Dead.

What is it about these really hard, brain-crushing drugs that people find appealing?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: What is it about these really hard, brain-crushing drugs that people find appealing?


Easy there Nancy Reagan crack is still cocaine just cheaper. Despite all those scare you straight school presentations not everybody that uses hard drugs ends up horribly addicted and ruining their lives just like not everybody that drinks beer ends up an alcoholic and not everybody that visits a casino develops a gambling problem. People drink or smoke crack or whatever either because they just enjoy it or are looking to escape the living hell that is reality for a bit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have to admire their line management skills. Drug addicts not the most patient people.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Uh, is this the line for the beer crack, or the line to get the tickets to get the beer crack?"
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.