(Oddity Central)   The Internet has come to this: Young Taiwanese woman brings in $3,000 in revenue and over 10,000 followers to watch her sleep for five hours   (odditycentral.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That seems like an ideal way to attract creepy stalkers.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, don't spite her success. Y'all should be asking yourselves if you can make money by having strangers watch you sleep too.

I for one have made a killing posting pictures of my feet on the internet.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SomeAmerican: That seems like an ideal way to attract creepy stalkers.


Ex-member of an asian pop group.  That whole industry is based around catering to creepy stalkers and monetizing their creepiness.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, don't spite her success. Y'all should be asking yourselves if you can make money by having strangers watch you sleep too.

I for one have made a killing posting pictures of my feet on the internet.


Yeah, plenty of people have done sleep streams on twitch, it seems to be pretty popular.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: I for one have made a killing posting pictures of my feet on the internet.


So have I!

Those deformed, cloven hooves you have at the end of your legs are making me a healthy profit on horror websites.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please follow me on my twitch stream, where right now you can watch me make coffee, do the dishes, and maybe pay some bills.

If I have the time and you're lucky, you can watch me pick up after the dogs in the yard.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The internet came to that a long, long time ago.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CaseyFaceBaby was doing that years ago for free.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in morning Wang.

/May tune in for the sequels Arise Wang, ARISE!,and Carpe Hoagum (Seize The Wang).
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: That seems like an ideal way to attract creepy stalkers.


That's kinda the target audience, no?

I mean, key to Internet celebrity is: find an audience, no matter how fringe, that is unrepresented online, then give them what they want.

If there's an audience for watching you eat nothing but Cheerios in strawberry milk, or folding laundry, or popping bubble wrap, go for it.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The internet came to that a long, long time ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size


According to the Google this young woman was born in 1998, so she's always lived in a world where this was a career option.

I wonder where Jenni is now.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I willy happily let people watch me sleep 11 hours for one-third that much.  I could do that a few times a week, easy...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x720]

According to the Google this young woman was born in 1998, so she's always lived in a world where this was a career option.

I wonder where Jenni is now.


Jennicam?  Any relation?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: MattytheMouse: Man, don't spite her success. Y'all should be asking yourselves if you can make money by having strangers watch you sleep too.

I for one have made a killing posting pictures of my feet on the internet.

Yeah, plenty of people have done sleep streams on twitch, it seems to be pretty popular.


Didn't twitch update their TOS to prohibit sleep streams? Kind of ironic given their starting point as JustinTV.

Or did they just start banning sleep streamers without saying anything in their TOS, that seems more their style.

(I'd never used Twitch before Fark started doing its news streams and movie nights, now I'm spending like 20 hours a week playing Chatguessr, a Twitch viewer-participation version of Geoguessr...)
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another case, ...reached a whopping 18.57 viewers

hmm, maybe they forgot the units?

...popular Taiwanese streamer decided to fight boredom by broadcasting himself sleeping...

Nope... I'd guess not... young woman gets 10,000+, young man barely gets 19 whole viewers...
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brap: I'm more interested in morning Wang.

/May tune in for the sequels Arise Wang, ARISE!,and Carpe Hoagum (Seize The Wang).


Everybody Wang Chung tonight.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: In another case, ...reached a whopping 18.57 viewers

hmm, maybe they forgot the units?

...popular Taiwanese streamer decided to fight boredom by broadcasting himself sleeping...

Nope... I'd guess not... young woman gets 10,000+, young man barely gets 19 whole viewers...


The one viewer is just a really serious amputee.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Xai: Yeah, plenty of people have done sleep streams on twitch, it seems to be pretty popular.


So the problem, as usual, lies with the consumer.

Funny how nobody ever says that part out loud.  Because the consumer, naturally, is always right.

Dream on, little piggies.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Pocket Ninja: The internet came to that a long, long time ago.

[Fark user image 425x720]

According to the Google this young woman was born in 1998, so she's always lived in a world where this was a career option.

I wonder where Jenni is now.


The hosts of ReplyAll wondered this as well, and managed to get an interview with her:

https://gimletmedia.com/shows/reply-a​l​l/z3hld4
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Andy Warhol not impressed.

Sleep 1964
Youtube DstaAGzOlzo
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: thealgorerhythm: Pocket Ninja: The internet came to that a long, long time ago.

[Fark user image 425x720]

According to the Google this young woman was born in 1998, so she's always lived in a world where this was a career option.

I wonder where Jenni is now.

The hosts of ReplyAll wondered this as well, and managed to get an interview with her:

https://gimletmedia.com/shows/reply-al​l/z3hld4


Nice. Thanks.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How do we know she's not faking it? Or do we care?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Pocket Ninja: The internet came to that a long, long time ago.

[Fark user image 425x720]

According to the Google this young woman was born in 1998, so she's always lived in a world where this was a career option.

I wonder where Jenni is now.


She was 19 years old two years before she was born?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: thealgorerhythm: Pocket Ninja: The internet came to that a long, long time ago.

[Fark user image 425x720]

According to the Google this young woman was born in 1998, so she's always lived in a world where this was a career option.

I wonder where Jenni is now.

She was 19 years old two years before she was born?


She was ahead of her time in many ways
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A relevant one I've had for a while now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not that new

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fireproof: HighZoolander: In another case, ...reached a whopping 18.57 viewers

hmm, maybe they forgot the units?

...popular Taiwanese streamer decided to fight boredom by broadcasting himself sleeping...

Nope... I'd guess not... young woman gets 10,000+, young man barely gets 19 whole viewers...

The one viewer is just a really serious amputee.


cookies are really collecting a lot of information these days!
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, insomniaporn
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, don't spite her success. Y'all should be asking yourselves if you can make money by having strangers watch you sleep too.

I for one have made a killing posting pictures of my feet on the internet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

evilsofa: MattytheMouse: Man, don't spite her success. Y'all should be asking yourselves if you can make money by having strangers watch you sleep too.

I for one have made a killing posting pictures of my feet on the internet.

[Fark user image image 645x201]


Don't be too disappointed Mr Ryan
 
