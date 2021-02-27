 Skip to content
(AP News)   Inside Israel's "green pass" -- the coming world in which only people vaccinated against or recovered from coronavirus can go to public events and gatherings   (apnews.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So far, the "green pass" gets people into gyms, swimming pools, theaters, cinemas (whenever they reopen) hotels, concerts, and houses of worship.

A week from Sunday, cafes and restaurants are supposed to be added to the list. From what I understand, many businesses will start mandating that employees have a "green pass" or take a coronavirus test every two days. Of course, everything is still in flux.

The holiday of Purim was over the last two days, and a lot of stupid teens and twentysomethings illegally gathered in large, maskless groups inside and outside to party (you're supposed to get drunk on this holiday). Everyone hopes this will not lead to another spike in cases like it did last year and push back the reopening.

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  This is happening as foretold:

Revelation 13:17 Parallel Verses

Revelation 13:17, NIV: "so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name."

Revelation 13:17, ESV: "so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name."

Revelation 13:17, KJV: "And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name."

Revelation 13:17, NASB: "and he decrees that no one will be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name."

Revelation 13:17, NLT: "And no one could buy or sell anything without that mark, which was either the name of the beast or the number representing his name."

Revelation 13:17, CSB: "so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark: the beast's name or the number of its name."

GreenSun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1984
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Doesn't this all fall apart depending on the length of protection given, which is currently? Jump forward a year and we have 5 vaccines that all induce different lengths of immune response and... chaos.
 
