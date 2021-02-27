 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   Missouri couple with COVID quarantines to prevent infecting others, succeeds   (kmbc.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that could be considered very selfless behavior.

On the other hand, a lot of people, particularly rural people, think any trip to the doctor for any reason is just something they can't afford, and so they don't try.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than COVID-19 at this time," police said in a statement.

Huh?  Is there an autopsy?  Are we just assuming this about every death?  Is there snot everywhere, Captain Trips-style?
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: "We have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than COVID-19 at this time," police said in a statement.

Huh?  Is there an autopsy?  Are we just assuming this about every death?  Is there snot everywhere, Captain Trips-style?


They found the virus on the grip of the gun, so it's an open and shut case really.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sorry they died, and I don't mean that snarky. They were doing what was right and self-quarantining, unlike so many rednecks running around shouting 'Whur my free dumbs' I'd rather see morons like those bite the dust

/I'm looking at you, Uncle Rob
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: "We have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than COVID-19 at this time," police said in a statement.

Huh?  Is there an autopsy?  Are we just assuming this about every death?  Is there snot everywhere, Captain Trips-style?


Maybe you missed the bit right above that, it's not like it's a totally unfounded conclusion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
