(Guardian)   Boo moo   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Bullfighting, European Union, Cyprus, Bluetongue disease, The Animals, Miquel Masramon, confidential report, animal feed  
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not true. This would cast the EU in a bad light, therefore it doesn't exist.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing and shipping the meat refrigerated or frozen isn't cheaper than live animals?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Nope, not true. This would cast the EU in a bad light, therefore it doesn't exist.


Is that cross heavy?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Killing and shipping the meat refrigerated or frozen isn't cheaper than live animals?


People expect their processed meat to be stored and transported in very clean conditions with monitored temperatures.  So...probably not.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nobody ever asks the cow's opinion...
Joey's Moo Point!
Youtube fLwYpSCrlHU
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Commander Lysdexic: Nope, not true. This would cast the EU in a bad light, therefore it doesn't exist.

Is that cross heavy?


It's quite light actually, the arms all folding at 90 degrees is what makes it tricky to walk with.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: Vlad_the_Inaner: Killing and shipping the meat refrigerated or frozen isn't cheaper than live animals?

People expect their processed meat to be stored and transported in very clean conditions with monitored temperatures.  So...probably not.


I would think it would be a LOT easier to deal with a few fridge units full of butchered meat,
than 800 live cows that need food and water and cleanup..That just seems absurd to transport live
animals that far..A short ferry trip one place to another, maybe a day, I can see that..But hauling them
across the length of the Med Sea is just silly to me..Making a simple thing overly complex..
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Turkey is a Muslim country. They want live animals that can be inspected for health and ritually slaughtered. They don't trust prepackaged meat from overseas as it's a easy way to pass off diseased cattle.
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: jtown: Vlad_the_Inaner: Killing and shipping the meat refrigerated or frozen isn't cheaper than live animals?

People expect their processed meat to be stored and transported in very clean conditions with monitored temperatures.  So...probably not.

I would think it would be a LOT easier to deal with a few fridge units full of butchered meat,
than 800 live cows that need food and water and cleanup..That just seems absurd to transport live
animals that far..A short ferry trip one place to another, maybe a day, I can see that..But hauling them
across the length of the Med Sea is just silly to me..Making a simple thing overly complex..


They ship animals further than just the Med; Australia, for instance, exports boatloads (ha!) annually.

Live ones are more useful for breeding than chopped and frozen ones, apparently...
 
sleep lack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All aboard the BBQ Cruise
 
comrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When do they become sea cows?
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: jtown: Vlad_the_Inaner: Killing and shipping the meat refrigerated or frozen isn't cheaper than live animals?

People expect their processed meat to be stored and transported in very clean conditions with monitored temperatures.  So...probably not.

I would think it would be a LOT easier to deal with a few fridge units full of butchered meat,
than 800 live cows that need food and water and cleanup..That just seems absurd to transport live
animals that far..A short ferry trip one place to another, maybe a day, I can see that..But hauling them
across the length of the Med Sea is just silly to me..Making a simple thing overly complex..


Look at that rusty-ass ship.  Do you honestly think anyone involved spent a single currency unit more than necessary to accomplish their goal?
 
