(CBS 42 Birmingham)   Because nothing better describes American exceptionalism like "7-year-old who expects she will not survive surgery sells lemonade to help pay for the surgery"   (cbs42.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Healthcare through Go fund me, we are the envy of the world.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Healthcare through Go fund me, we are the envy of the world.


If only there could be one giant go fund me. One that everyone paid into
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One day the US may be a first world country.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: One day the US may be a first world country.


Not as long as roughly 50 million certain selected Republicans are alive.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So heartwarming!
Thanks, Republicans!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I tried, but I threw up a little when I got to the life/lemon/lemonade business. No fault of the child.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Best health care in the world right???


That is so sick and idiotic.....HOW in the hell can we as a society sit back and let kids have to raise
the money for treatment for sicknesses?  At the same time, spend billions upon billions on finding
new ways to kill people...BILLIONS to kill people...ALMOST NOTHING to save our own, and even
then they have to beg, plead, and debase themselves just to get it...
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: So heartwarming!
Thanks, Republicans!


You're welcome.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
😭
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x319]


The whole point of the show was that it was an experimental treatment they didn't think would work. And it didn't. The pointlessness was the whole conceit of the story.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How old is this?
northernsun.comView Full Size

Robert Fulghum
https://www.loc.gov/item/2015649445/
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm almost as displeased by the happy-talk news approach of this story as I am by the barbaric system we live under for health care delivery and compensation.

What the news team should have done is taken the facts of the story and gone around to a dozen elected representatives in Alabama and ask, Do you endorse this, and What will you do to change it?

At least these stories publicize the need of families like this one.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Law help us all.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
America, land of the free, home of the people who need to beg others for life saving surgeries.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Daer21: Excelsior: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x319]

The whole point of the show was that it was an experimental treatment they didn't think would work. And it didn't. The pointlessness was the whole conceit of the story.


Okay. Maybe.
/
Walter was one very, very angry man. It became clear, after watching the series for the 3rd, time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buravirgil: How old is this?
[northernsun.com image 398x398]
Robert Fulghum
https://www.loc.gov/item/2015649445/


I love his books
 
