(We Are Central PA)   Here's a tip. If you are going to Google "how to set your car on fire and make it look like an accident" before reporting your car stolen, use a library computer in a faraway town in incognito mode, not your own phone   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, 54-year-old Donald Cassidy, State police, search of the phone, Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Cassidy's phone, WESTMORELAND COUNTY  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanna get rid of your car and you don't give a shiat what happens to it or how, sell it to Carvana, Sideshow Bob....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farkers learned how well 'Incognito Mode' works in this thread earlier today
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah yes, once again some idiot's phone serves its highest and best use: providing evidence of its owner's crime. I love it when that happens.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Protip:  Don't use your 'Customer Discount Card' at Home Depot to buy a shovel, SawZall™, industrial strength trash bags, bleach, more bleach immediately after your husband/wife/significant other goes "missing".
 
arjayct
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Risking a Catastrophe" is the name of my Death Metal band
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But if I can't Google it how am I supposed to know?
 
