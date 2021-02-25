 Skip to content
 
(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   I get that revenge is best served cold, but waiting 40 years to harass folks who did nothing to you seems a bit excessive   (dailygazette.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, sorry, we all can't let it go.
I'm still annoyed I didn't get to finish out my school year of perfect attendance. Because the family went to Mexico.
I could have won a BMX bike.

/
Few years later got me a BMX and it was stolen. AND. I'm still mad about that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youse don't understand, he could have been a contender!
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
judge: "mr. carter, you were only suspended for a month.  didn't you get the letter reinstating you?"
carter: "my life....my life.. "(sobs)
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a weirdo. That entire article took him to higher levels of ignorance with each paragraph.
I'd say that his actions of revenge demonstrate some serious stupid.
Forty years? Sheesh, get some professional help 🤪
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"On the envelopes that contained the suspicious, but ultimately harmless, powder, he also placed his own name and apparent return address, officials said."

Many years ago my friends and I were at a bar, where one friend was the bartender. An acquaintance, who we did not know had a warrant out for this arrest, was stopped by the police when he was walking home. He gave the name of my friend the bartender but gave his real address and said he was heading home from the bar. The cop walks in and asks if so-and-so had recently left the bar. My friend said, "I am still here." The cop asked if someone had left the bar not too long ago and pretty much the entire bar blurted out the guy's name. He was a bit of an a-hole and no one appreciated him giving the name of our bartender!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For some people revenge is best served cold because by the time you get around to serving it, you realize it's not worth it and is probably not the best idea.  Let bygones be bygones.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a hold for psych eval.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can totally understand. I'm still pissed off that my very funny and clever headline to an article was rejected about 10 years ago by the Fark Admins.  We'll see who gets the last laugh!!!!  Oh, yeah, and where's my farking bar towel!!!!

/not really.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Years ago I worked with a guy that held onto a grudge from a car accident. He got hit by an uninsured driver, it did go to court and for whatever reason my coworker was not happy with the judgement. So years later at least once a week we would have to hear about that ahole that hit him and how he was going to do something. This was the late 90s so he was using both analog and digital means to stalk this guy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dedication to a bit...He has that going for him...
 
0z79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That fourth one sounds like dementia.. just "forgot" he wasn't supposed to do that. Or maybe he knew exactly what he was doing and prison is his best option? I didn't know nursing homes were THAT bad.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
