(Patch)   Hot mic catches Director of Economic and Community Development calling residents assholes and that if a table weren't blocking her she may have been "able to take some of them on"   (patch.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's beyond needing to resign.
Those are threats.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was much worse than I expected. She had to try three or four times to get the statement heard.

At least three people on that board should turn in resignations.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, I think she meant "take them on" the way subby's mom "takes on" 5 or 6 guys at once.  Which would be fine, assuming it's consensual.  Let's not rush to judgment here.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: In fairness, I think she meant "take them on" the way subby's mom "takes on" 5 or 6 guys at once.  Which would be fine, assuming it's consensual.  Let's not rush to judgment here.


Are her knees sharp?
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone needs to rap-battle her.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That outta hold those little SOB's...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What? People, are asses. Jesus Christ, people, get over it.
Could be in Texas where a mayor told constituents it was up to them to each solve their lack of electricity for their individual families.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My, farking, hometown. I hate that I have to admit that I am not shocked
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So what is the point of the article in saying "SSGOC, the multi-racial group of residents from Homewood"??  There was no mention of race at all until this point.

If we want racism to go away, then pointless statements about race need to go away.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: So what is the point of the article in saying "SSGOC, the multi-racial group of residents from Homewood"??  There was no mention of race at all until this point.

If we want racism to go away, then pointless statements about race need to go away.


Never been to the southside?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's nothing like disdain quite like the disdain that local politicians have for their constituents.  All involved have most likely, loudly, proclaimed "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM" more than once.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rule One: Always assume a mic is hot.

Rule the Second: Don't be an asshole so you don't have to worry about Rule One.
 
