(BBC-US)   Eliza Doolittle sends a message to her professor   (bbc.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just you wait, 'enry 'iggins, just you wait!
You'll be sorry but your tears 'll be to late!
You'll be broke and I'll have money
Will I help you? Don't be funny
Just you wait, 'enry 'iggins, just you wait!
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they have a Willie or a Sam?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Easy fix with a proofreading "^ T" mark.

Use red spray paint to make them feel shame.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
P00r sp3lling k1lLs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well done Subby
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 Well, 'e is a 'orrible man, that 'Enry 'Iggins.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ow you spell at?
Jes like it sounds
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Penis enry?
 
emonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just...you...white.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The guys at work once stenciled "ENTERANCE" on the pavement.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did the phrase "Great Googly Moogly" make it into the official record?
 
