 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGME Portland)   No, you can't raise a cow in your apartment   (wgme.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Maine bill, Portland, Maine, Frank Fixaris, confusion, livestock  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 12:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only heifer kept in an apartment is your mom, and she is primarily breeding stock.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chickens? Rabbits? Pigeons?

There are types of "livestock" that can be raised (and slaughtered) in confined spaces. There are places in the world where this is common.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anything's a cow if you're brave enough.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That right there is some grade A prime pearl clutching.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Eric Shun: Chickens? Rabbits? Pigeons?

There are types of "livestock" that can be raised (and slaughtered) in confined spaces. There are places in the world where this is common.


Yeah, I seem to remember something about wet markets last year...
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Quail and rabbits are ideal urban meat animals. They're really quiet and don't require much space at all for a ton of results. If I had to pick one for on a porch though it'd be quail. Those things are egg and meat machines are very easy to raise. For me it's no birds in the house because of bird dust. That dust is really terrible for lungs. 

If you have a decent size yard kune kune pigs require not a ton of space and don't rip up the lawn too badly. They are also amazingly delicious. Feeder lambs would also work out pretty darn well in decent size yard.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Challenge Accepted!
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I raise two sheep on a straight flush?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure you can, but you'd need some pulleys.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eric Shun: The only heifer kept in an apartment is your mom, and she is primarily breeding stock.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Eric Shun: Chickens? Rabbits? Pigeons?

There are types of "livestock" that can be raised (and slaughtered) in confined spaces. There are places in the world where this is common.

Yeah, I seem to remember something about wet markets last year...


Enough with that crap.

Don't blame an individual butcher for the entire market.

/
Never mind what actually happened was likely c19 accidentally escaped from a lab
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not with that attitude.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you don't like me turning my apartment into a slaughterhouse, maybe you're the one who should move.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't tell me what to do subby
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Hey, if you don't like me turning my apartment into a slaughterhouse, maybe you're the one who should move MOOOVE...


FTFY
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a National Enquirer article about Cubans breeding a tiny cow that could be kept in an apartment for fresh milk.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: The only heifer kept in an apartment is your mom, and she is primarily breeding stock.


"Welcome to Ohio".
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Sure you can, but you'd need some pulleys.


They start out pretty small.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Anything's a cow if you're brave enough.


Oats, almonds, sesame seeds.
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
unless its your wife.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Chickens? Rabbits? Pigeons?

There are types of "livestock" that can be raised (and slaughtered) in confined spaces. There are places in the world where this is common.


....and those places in the world are typically the sources of pandemics, lets live with livestock in their filth then slaughter them in our shanties with blood trough gutters bared open to the street filled of shoeless children hopping into in murky puddles of pestilence and then question how is it that vicious diseases start and spread to destroy the world...
the livestock, these articles
the shanties, our phones
the children, our innocence
the hungry bloodlust, our boredom
the pandemic disease, our self righteousness
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reported and STUNNED this made it passed the mods.

Why do you hate renters.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Eric Shun: Chickens? Rabbits? Pigeons?

There are types of "livestock" that can be raised (and slaughtered) in confined spaces. There are places in the world where this is common.

....and those places in the world are typically the sources of pandemics, lets live with livestock in their filth then slaughter them in our shanties with blood trough gutters bared open to the street filled of shoeless children hopping into in murky puddles of pestilence and then question how is it that vicious diseases start and spread to destroy the world...
the livestock, these articles
the shanties, our phones
the children, our innocence
the hungry bloodlust, our boredom
the pandemic disease, our self righteousness


...man that was an uber debbie downer response...

...but, we are born, grow, become an adult, and then suffer through life's destructive forces that dismantle every tissue ending in a total biological butcher shop serving our bodies to the microbes and worms, degrading into a layer of the Earth's crust that will eventually sink into a tectonic fissure at the bottom of a distant ocean trench, heated into magma where stirred by gravitational rotation forces, to spurt forth from some volcanic tantrum to form an island stone where a future life form will, during their vacation walk on the island beach, trip upon it and chuck it into the sea...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kat09tails: Quail and rabbits are ideal urban meat animals. They're really quiet and don't require much space at all for a ton of results. If I had to pick one for on a porch though it'd be quail. Those things are egg and meat machines are very easy to raise. For me it's no birds in the house because of bird dust. That dust is really terrible for lungs.


I'd go with the quail as well, as you'd not die slowly if that's all you had, unlike rabbit.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.