 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nerdist)   A contest is offering $250k to people with a proven superpower. Nice try Senator Kelly, but you won't catch me that easy - SubbyMan   (nerdist.com) divider line
29
    More: Unlikely, Paranormal, Electricity, Prediction, tech publication, Static electricity, Medium brand, Future, A Story  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 10:37 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is being attractive and having excellent taste a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thing about super powers is, if you have one, someone else has one.  If two people have super powers, then three people have super powers.  That means there's an organization out there looking for people with super powers.  If you go around advertising your super powers, that makes it easy for them to get y
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When presented with a random box of chocolates. I can detect and choose those horrid strawberry or orange cream filled ones. EVERY FARKEN TIME. I tend to just nibble off a corner and put it back in the box.
It's a useless superpower...but there it is.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: It's a useless superpower...but there it is.


I can stop hiccupping.  Not completely useless but I doubt it's worth $250k.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can clear a 20x20 room with a single fart
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: I can clear a 20x20 room with a single fart


interesting.  I can fart on command.  Let's split the loot.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: I can clear a 20x20 room with a single fart


Depending on the taco stand I visit, I think I could clear a mid-sized arena.
 
meh... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Is being attractive and having excellent taste a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.


Is lurking on Fark for nearly two decades a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can make people think I'm a Trumper. Where's my money.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I make people feel safe.  It's either a superpower or congenital Narya.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No way. Like, i'd go with the spider man method.

I'd just take pictures of me and write stories from interviews with me, and sell  them.

I mean its a horrible breach of journalistic integrity, but i'm spiderman, so i'm a dick and am just going to constantly cause all my own problems and wonder why people are out to get me.

You didn't see superman beating a scoop out of lex luther. Clark Kent had morals.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My most crappy super power is remembering the name and face that sort of matches the person I am looking at. It gets a laugh sometimes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm going tomorrow. I'm really

149360821.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have the ability to say the exactly wrong thing at perfectly the right time.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bondith: I make people feel safe.  It's either a superpower or congenital Narya.


I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sgygus: optikeye: It's a useless superpower...but there it is.

I can stop hiccupping.  Not completely useless but I doubt it's worth $250k.


Yourself or others?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meh...: arrogantbastich: Is being attractive and having excellent taste a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.

Is lurking on Fark for nearly two decades a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.


My superpower is being able to not ogle at boobs.  Go ahead, try your best.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rudy Giuliani is actually a superhero incognito. Let the his true identity be known, for he is actually Harvey Birdbrain, Attorney at law.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meh...: arrogantbastich: Is being attractive and having excellent taste a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.

Is lurking on Fark for nearly two decades a superpower?


Depends....  You could be immortal, because how does one kill someone who has no life?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently the person in the article can magically control butt plugs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can make traffic lights turn red if I really have to piss. Every. Single. Time.
 
1funguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can make women pray with the bottom of their feet!
They just point them straight at heaven and start screaming "OH GAWD OH GAWD OH GAWD" until they're hoarse.

Then they do a magic trick and make me a sandwich!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't James Randi offer more, and never had to pay it out?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can deliver small but painful bursts of electricity to people I come in contact with, causing a brief but annoying pain for both them and myself.  It works best in the winter.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i used nihilism to beat off depression and suicidal toughs in my 20's
 
MorteDiem
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meh...: arrogantbastich: Is being attractive and having excellent taste a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.

Is lurking on Fark for nearly two decades a superpower?

Because I've seen a lot of boobs because of it.


Nah, that makes you a newb.

But, welcome.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My knees crunch. It is especially funny in a yoga class. Everyone looks around wondering where the noise is coming from. Does that count?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My superpower is that I can immediately recognize any celebrity doing a voice over, no matter how obscure or D list the celebrity is or how out of context the appearance.

The other day I  wowed everyone in the room when I instantly identified Jack McBrayer (Kenneth from 30 Rock) as doing the voice of a cartoon virus on a Late Show segment.  The thing is, I didnt even know his name. It just came to me as an epiphany.

Like I said, super power.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.