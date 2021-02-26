 Skip to content
(CNN)   FDA recommends being on the receiving end of a Johnson   (cnn.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We're gonna need more FBI guys.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
C'mon people, it's only one little prick
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I promise not to COVID in your mouth.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Applause subby. I tip my hat to you.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby's mom is disappointed that it's a single dose.

She's used to getting Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson &  Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson &
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Penis.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Penis.


If you had also said "detachable", that Something in your username would be Missile.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the company name, does that mean DP for everyone?

/not sure if I want two pricks at once or spread out over a couple of weeks...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still one of my favorite headlines:
Fark user image
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66% effective.

Yeah nah, nah man, give me the Pfizer or Moderna.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reggiestake.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm waiting to see what the influencers on social media tell me to take.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
funnay.  Got my first Moderna shot today
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know if I want something from a company that wasn't forthcoming about asbestos that's impossible to remove from talc.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Take a number and get in line people.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: 66% effective.

Yeah nah, nah man, give me the Pfizer or Moderna.


66% effective at preventing any covid case.
100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Johnson and Johnson, but the second Johnson is Boris. Good luck everybody!
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was standing at a urinal once and I looked over and saw a thermostat.  It said 'Johnson Controls'.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: 66% effective at preventing any covid case.
100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death.


I have a coworker who was not hospitalized and obviously, did not die, but is now a LongHauler and has what are likely permanent health effects. They are not mild.

So I repeat: NAH MAN. NAH. My age range is apparently plagued by farking strokes if we survive Covid, not to mention the permanent lung damage and organ failure cascade. I live at altitude.

/nah
//J&J really out here saying "less people dead but drastically more permanently injured is good enough right?"
///if you trust J&J after the cancer-causing baby powder memos that's on you boo
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Johnson Boating You & Your Johnson commercial
Youtube xCe6NOBUut0
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Johnson: Take a number and get in line people.


*sigh* Username checks out.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...Those were some tacky t-shirts.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson's vaccine arm, Janssen, was tested in advanced clinical trials in more than 44,000 people in the US, South Africa and Latin America.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Good shot, Janssen!"
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Subby's mom is disappointed that it's a single dose.

She's used to getting Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson &  Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson &


Like a whorehouse in Rock Ridge.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd take the Johnson if offered. Hell, I'd even take it in the butt If that's what's required.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I'd take the Johnson if offered. Hell, I'd even take it in the butt If that's what's required.


What. What.
 
A Festering Boil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it a quality synthetic that will prepare me if I get the real one in me?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Subby's mom is disappointed that it's a single dose.

She's used to getting Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson &  Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson &


The name is only  johnson and Johnson
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiveDemo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just curious whether two doses of the J&J vaccine would yield an efficacy rate closer to the two-dose vaccines we already have. Because otherwise, who would trade the difference for one dose convenience?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
By the way, it wasn't the FDA that issued the recommendation.

There are layers to these things. This recommendation comes from an FDA advisory panel made up of external experts who were asked to review the data. The FDA will then review what the advisory panel says, along with whatever concerns they have brought up, consult their own internal experts, and then issue the official FDA recommendation.

I believe the CDC is also involved in making an independent assessment. There are multiple independent checks on the process to insure the greatest scientific integrity.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like they recommended a designated Johnson for public use.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

...Those were some tacky t-shirts.


In the mid 90s there was a store in my hometown mall that only sold Big Johnson, Coed Naked, and "Football/Golf/Whatever is life, the rest is just details" shirts.

Pure class all the way down.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Fursecution: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

...Those were some tacky t-shirts.

In the mid 90s there was a store in my hometown mall that only sold Big Johnson, Coed Naked, and "Football/Golf/Whatever is life, the rest is just details" shirts.

Pure class all the way down.


That was the official bookstore at my college.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think we were on track to get enough Moderna and Pfizer for everyone by July, so this is gravy. Maybe we'll get enough for everyone by June at this rate. I'd love to have a summer...

/I'm glad my parents got the 90% one, but I'm good with 66%
//If enough people get it, the real protection is no one has it to give to you
///I live in a city, not in derpistan, so my herd's got me
 
