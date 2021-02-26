 Skip to content
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Sending a bank robbery note through the pneumatic tube did not work   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Bank, American films, Bank robbery, Online records, English-language films, Police, State, Robbery  
posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 11:20 PM



Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the proper response, in the absence of any obvious threat, is to gather the rest of the tellers to point and laugh...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to him for social distancing though
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen being bundled into a Ministry of Information van...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Masks and such"

Aren't we supposed to be wearing masks in public?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most crime is perpetrated by morons, usually drunk.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to send the gun through the pneumatic tube so the threat is real.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have sent an envelope full of Tide with a letter saying send money and I'll send you antidote?
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The passenger began to flail his arms and was instructed to put his hands in the arm, according to an incident report

That's how they get you - they give you impossible instructions that you can't follow then BLAM BLAM
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no go whole hog and send your stick-up note by telepone, telegrah or snail mail, with a return address?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the judge asks this question..."Just what did you think was going to happen when you did that?"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The folks at costco get real pissy if you stick things in the pneumatic tubes at the check out
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You have a gub?"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know a woman who was a bank teller. A would-be robber said he was going to send a bomb through the tube, so she shut off the suction power and told him to fark off. He drove away and was soon captured by police. Idiots are all around us.
 
emonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tequila, maybe.  Probably Natural Light though.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The passenger began to flail his arms and was instructed to put his hands in the arm" and was subsequently shot for failure to comply with the orders from the officers.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Why no go whole hog and send your stick-up note by telepone, telegrah or snail mail, with a return address?


Maybe there is a button on the bank website?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since this is Caturday...
Fark user imageView Full Size

PurrrFark!
 
