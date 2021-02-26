 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Lantana Florida fines Florida Latina $100,000 for trivial violations, no HOA involved   (boingboing.net) divider line
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck in your lawsuit, ma'am.

fark the asshat "code enforcement" and municipal assholes who feel like this is anything close to appropriate. I hope you get your ass handed to you wrapped in a big shiny bow.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Title of article at the bottom of that page:

This STEM learning kit is perfect for kids that doesn't feel like learning
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind. I read it again.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... What city councilwoman's husband did she sleep with? Because jesus, that's a personal vendetta being applied monetarily...
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To avoid a $250 a day fine for parking a bit off the driveway onto the lawn...

I'd pave the whole farking yard.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Never mind. I read it again.


Yeah, dude.  I don't know how you could read "Add smart, safe brake lights to your bike with this $41 attachment and app" so wrong!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city's got neighborhood-specific ordinances passed by the city council. People will find a way to HOA if there's no HOA.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I take it they want her property.
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
$250/day fine until corrected, "I called them after the first one and no one came out".  Video also admits there were two street spots in front of the house that the family never used.  Judge this how you see fit
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The amount is most likely local, conservative virtue signaling.

An appeal through a legal service or private attorney will likely have the fine reduced (maybe dismissed given the amount is patently disproportionate), but the harassment of the citation to acquire legal representation is the "strategy" for an infraction that can't be disputed.

Even if there are significant details to the story a brief article cannot or will not address (such as personal vendetta mentioned above), to discover its connections and evidence of criminality is challenging and expensive.

Say, for instance, the council members were sufficiently brazen and unashamed of a chauvinistic motive and used posts or messages or phoned another instead of whispering in a corner or hallway between sessions, the means to investigate and document their malice requires resources and money.

In my youth, such local "conservatives" would have had the trees in their yard, or house itself, rolled with toilet paper and their cars egged for as many Halloweens as were necessary until an acknowledgement was made.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Never mind. I read it again.


You know, you can edit comments
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So... What city councilwoman's husband did she sleep with? Because jesus, that's a personal vendetta being applied monetarily...


She's a not-white living in the heart of racist republican crazyland. Palm Beach county, home to the twice-impeached loser. Doesn't need to be more of a reason than that.

Some white is likely just exercising their privilege.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buravirgil: The amount is most likely local, conservative virtue signaling.

An appeal through a legal service or private attorney will likely have the fine reduced (maybe dismissed given the amount is patently disproportionate), but the harassment of the citation to acquire legal representation is the "strategy" for an infraction that can't be disputed.

Even if there are significant details to the story a brief article cannot or will not address (such as personal vendetta mentioned above), to discover its connections and evidence of criminality is challenging and expensive.

Say, for instance, the council members were sufficiently brazen and unashamed of a chauvinistic motive and used posts or messages or phoned another instead of whispering in a corner or hallway between sessions, the means to investigate and document their malice requires resources and money.

In my youth, such local "conservatives" would have had the trees in their yard, or house itself, rolled with toilet paper and their cars egged for as many Halloweens as were necessary until an acknowledgement was made.


You just earned an ignore, I don't remember the last time I read something so stupid
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SansNeural: To avoid a $250 a day fine for parking a bit off the driveway onto the lawn...

I'd pave the whole farking yard.


That would require a permit from the local government. The ones issuing the fines.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I don't remember the last time I read something so stupid


so, memory problems?
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once you've stopped taxing Our Beloved Ruling Class and their Corporate Citizens you have to find a way to make up the money. That free municipal infrastructure for MallWart won't pay for itself.
 
emonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, that's one place I won't be retiring to....
 
evilmousse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

evilmousse: chitownmike: I don't remember the last time I read something so stupid

so, memory problems?


heck, that's not even the dumbest thing i've read in the last 10 mins.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ecmoRandomNumbers: Never mind. I read it again.

You know, you can edit comments


Reddit is way.

In other words, the conventions of Fark's comment boards predate non-sequitur-happy-Redditors, and Fark's conventions are based on economic reasons you are unable or unwilling to acknowledge.

I use old Reddit. I'm happy Reddit came along, but the frequent grouse about an edit button on Fark ignores what server infrastructure and moderation is required to accommodate an edit feature and an edit feature, by default, is not an improvement largely because it lends itself to endless flames about what was declared and when.

Yes, even when time-stamps are used.

Here's the "thing" (imo): Habituating a dependency on the algorithms of execution to "edit" your words is failing to recognize that algorithm. We all make that mistake. We are all eager to be finished with an effort. Writers loathe writing and love having written (and all that). But as miraculous as CTRL Z is to the applications of word processing, server time ain't time on a single system's clock.

If you frequently regret what you've written after it is "too late" to "fix" it? Take a step back and evaluate your own process of proofreading.

For social media as established as Fark, acknowledging errors is a meaningful character-- it's a character of Fark's community distinguishing it from all that have followed.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SansNeural: To avoid a $250 a day fine for parking a bit off the driveway onto the lawn...

I'd pave the whole farking yard.


16K+ for cracks in the farking driveway?
 
