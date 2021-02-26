 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Something strange is afoot in Australia   (bbc.com) divider line
    Businesswoman Melissa Caddick's disappearance, Australia  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a movie where someone cut off their own foot in order to fake their own death.

Another theory is that whoever she owed a bunch of money to, which is probably why she was embezzling, decided she wasn't paying enough fast enough and presented their final bill.

But does Australia even have the Mafia?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I saw a movie where someone cut off their own foot in order to fake their own death.

Another theory is that whoever she owed a bunch of money to, which is probably why she was embezzling, decided she wasn't paying enough fast enough and presented their final bill.

But does Australia even have the Mafia?


You mean the country founded as a prison? Yeah, probably.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can probably get a pretty good foot for A$13m ($10.2m; £7.3m).
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Suicide. Murder by one of the defrauded people. OR extremely dedicated to faking her own death and assuming a new identity.....
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Foot fetish?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's strange footy in Australia.  But I love it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vancouver BC says talk to the hand.....or in this case the feet.

https://medium.com/internet-archaeolo​g​y/the-macabre-case-of-the-21-severed-f​eet-of-the-salish-sea-71209d372a8e
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

luna1580: Suicide. Murder by one of the defrauded people. OR extremely dedicated to faking her own death and assuming a new identity.....


You're right, I missed suicide. But what about the foot coming from the identical twin she just murdered in order to get away with faking her own death?
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If past history is anything to go by, the other will likely turn up on a Vancouver Island beach sometime in the near future...
 
recombobulator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You want a foot? I can get you a foot, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don't wanna know about it, believe me. I'll get you a foot by this afternoon, with nail polish.
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: Vancouver BC says talk to the hand.....or in this case the feet.

https://medium.com/internet-archaeolog​y/the-macabre-case-of-the-21-severed-f​eet-of-the-salish-sea-71209d372a8e


Great minds think alike and fools seldom differ.

/shakes fist in impotent rage
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: Suicide. Murder by one of the defrauded people. OR extremely dedicated to faking her own death and assuming a new identity.....


Nah.

She had a partner she was banging.

She got caught, so she got dumped overboard a few miles out, and the partner has the cash, with at least one additional step of insulation between him and the fraud now.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can live a full and active life with no feet.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is what happens to a respected businessperson who turns heel.
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I saw a movie where someone cut off their own foot in order to fake their own death.

Another theory is that whoever she owed a bunch of money to, which is probably why she was embezzling, decided she wasn't paying enough fast enough and presented their final bill.

But does Australia even have the Mafia?



Very much so. There's a very large Italian community, and specifically a very large Calabrese community.

There are several industries in Melbourne that are de facto Mafia run.
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I look forward to the Netflix series where the conclusion of 5 hour long episodes is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bungles: Cafe Threads: I saw a movie where someone cut off their own foot in order to fake their own death.

Another theory is that whoever she owed a bunch of money to, which is probably why she was embezzling, decided she wasn't paying enough fast enough and presented their final bill.

But does Australia even have the Mafia?


Very much so. There's a very large Italian community, and specifically a very large Calabrese community.

There are several industries in Melbourne that are de facto Mafia run.


Sydney (and SEQ) has more of a biker gang issue than a Costra Nostra issue.  My guess, look in that direction on who she was money laundering for.
 
