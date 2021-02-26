 Skip to content
(MSN)   Lightfoot looking to puni$h lead feet   (msn.com)
47
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Thunderbolt going to do about it?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will make a ton of money around my house.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what happens when a city has no idea what a budget is.  The same goes for Cook County and Illinois.  They all find themselves broke and have to find new idiotic ways of raising money.  Then they wonder why people are leaving to live in places that are reasonable.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If implemented earlier, this could have prevented the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota highway patrol has no problem writing you up for 1 mph over , not me but someone I work with.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even during sundown?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it is supposed to be an upper limit. Automated ticketing is what bothers me.  I got a notice from Chicago four or five years ago for running a red light on my motorcycle.  I can't image myself ever doing that, or not realizing that I did it.  I'm a very cautious rider.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this will allow Chicago to bring in $x to boost their budget. But, in typical Chicago-Cook County-Illinois fashion they look upon this new income as an excuse to increase their budget by $2x and they will go further into debt. If any of these three entities had been legitimate businesses they would have been shut down years ago.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: Even during sundown?


You better take care.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh the legend lives on from the Chippewa on down of the mayor that's mad at the speeders"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No City has ever been run so poorly that the Federal Government was forced to step in and take control."
Chicago: Here, hold my beer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All in the name of $afety.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Oh the legend lives on from the Chippewa on down of the mayor that's mad at the speeders"


She is mad at just about everything. I am convinced that she is even mad at kittens and puppies and butterflies.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo speed trap?  Wear your covid mask while speeding.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar irony, whar?

/not ironic.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with American's hatred of speed limits?
I'm not talking about speed traps here either.

A majority of the complaints in the article seems to be "It's less easy to go over the speed limit and get away with it."

/grumpy person who gets tailgated in the right hand lane going the speed limit far too often.
 
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the woman, looks light somebody punched her lights out. I call her "The Raccoon".
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a candidate, Lightfoot promised to revise the city's fines and fees program, saying it was regressive and focused on generating revenue, not safety.

Hahaha...politicians gonna politic.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Kalyco Jack: "Oh the legend lives on from the Chippewa on down of the mayor that's mad at the speeders"

She is mad at just about everything. I am convinced that she is even mad at kittens and puppies and butterflies.


You know I was originally gonna write "...of the big dyke they call Madam Mayor" but I'm feeling particularly Zen on this beautiful San Diego Friday so I toned it down. Must be the edibles.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be honest, you're already going the speed limit or less on Chicago/Cook County streets because they're littered with nasty potholes.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich get richer, the poor get poorer.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anubislg: What is it with American's hatred of speed limits?
I'm not talking about speed traps here either.

A majority of the complaints in the article seems to be "It's less easy to go over the speed limit and get away with it."

/grumpy person who gets tailgated in the right hand lane going the speed limit far too often.


We're terrible at recognizing social contracts for societal gain.  Freedom, rugged independence, personal responsibility, and a complete disregard for what any of those words really mean.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would recommend putting them near ever off ramp and bridge here. People some how think coming off them that they can do 100.  If anything this will save speed demons money, since we have a ton of potholes and speed bumps.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Let's be honest, you're already going the speed limit or less on Chicago/Cook County streets because they're littered with nasty potholes.


The people who are driving erratic are the ones that are sober.  The drunks are driving in a straight line hitting every pot hole.

/ born and raised in southeast Minnesota.
 
phishrace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lightfoot doesn't pussyfoot around.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many of those cameras are going to survive without being torn down, run over, stolen, or flat-out ignored by the people of Chicago?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Drive the speed limit and this doesn't affect you.
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Anubislg: What is it with American's hatred of speed limits?
I'm not talking about speed traps here either.

A majority of the complaints in the article seems to be "It's less easy to go over the speed limit and get away with it."

/grumpy person who gets tailgated in the right hand lane going the speed limit far too often.


Exactly.
/
There is no exclusion for speeding because you were passing someone.
//
That said don't ride the passing Lane.
///
Stop speeding asshats
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lightfoot's a notorious car thief and reckless driver.
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (Michael Cimino, 1974) Opening
Youtube yXQEI0V8bvc
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Drive the speed limit and this doesn't affect you.


In Chicago? Never going to happen. Either you are driving at least 25 over, or 10 under, the speed limit.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: FleshFlapps: Drive the speed limit and this doesn't affect you.

In Chicago? Never going to happen. Either you are driving at least 25 over, or 10 under, the speed limit.


Really? I drive through there all the time and have never had an issue with not speeding.
 
nomysterynil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm moving out of Chicago just in time.  Ticketing 51mph on Lake Shore Drive?  This would have cost me a fortune.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: That is what happens when a city has no idea what a budget is.  The same goes for Cook County and Illinois.  They all find themselves broke and have to find new idiotic ways of raising money.  Then they wonder why people are leaving to live in places that are reasonable.


Yeah, great.  The problem is, they're all moving to Florida.  Fix your sh*t, Illinois, so people stop moving here.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Anubislg: What is it with American's hatred of speed limits?
I'm not talking about speed traps here either.

A majority of the complaints in the article seems to be "It's less easy to go over the speed limit and get away with it."

/grumpy person who gets tailgated in the right hand lane going the speed limit far too often.


The honest answer is that the intention behind having a speed limit is really good. Like, let's all be safe, right?

The problem in places like Illinois and specifically Chicago is that the people in charge don't actually care about safety and use speed limits as a way to enable otherwise illegal traffic stops and as a source of revenue.

As a sane and reasonable person, you would probably expect some mathematical formula being used, universally, to determine speed limits. Often times, they are purely arbitrary.

A lot of studies have shown that almost all drivers will drive at a reasonable speed and will mostly ignore speed limits. For a lot of reasons, but a big one being the federal government setting the limit to 55mph back in the 70s... Really though, none of that matters.

The reality of it, is that when I used to drive into work in/near Chicago, every single day, there were roads where the sane and reasonable speed was already in excess of the posted speed limit. To the point where driving the actual limit is more dangerous than speeding.

I distinctly remember asking this in driver's Ed and being told to just keep up with traffic. And as wrong at that sounds, it is the safest thing to do.

So you have this situation where politicians have artificially lowered/set the limits. And they aren't stupid, if you went to one of those streets where 'everyone speeds' and posted cops every single day, you could stop it from happening. But that isn't the goal. The cops only come by rarely and if you have a normal car, are white, aren't too young... Well, you get to do 10 over.

If you have a broken down looking car, are young, are black, whatever, well, they have a valid reason to stop you. Even though everyone else is speeding.

The cameras are a similar thing, but different.

They generate revenue and prioritize certain neighbors over others. Not nearly as many on the south side, as an example.

If they put cameras everywhere, then people would stop speeding. Instead they put in enough to generate revenue, but not enough to actually deter people from speeding, and everyone knows where are.

So everyone speeds, just not at the camera locations. Only, people make mistakes, and that is the goal; not to change behavior, but to collect revenue.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: FleshFlapps: Drive the speed limit and this doesn't affect you.

In Chicago? Never going to happen. Either you are driving at least 25 over, or 10 under, the speed limit.


It's 10 under. There are too many cars on the streets.

City doesn't control the highways...not like you're going fast on them most of the time.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Moniker o' Shame: That is what happens when a city has no idea what a budget is.  The same goes for Cook County and Illinois.  They all find themselves broke and have to find new idiotic ways of raising money.  Then they wonder why people are leaving to live in places that are reasonable.

Yeah, great.  The problem is, they're all moving to Florida.  Fix your sh*t, Illinois, so people stop moving here.


That's what your state gets for being responsible.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also this will last until the next Mayoral Election because lightfoot has managed to piss off literally everybody in the city.

Which is quite the feat, to be honest. I admire the play.

But you know, the city picked a socialist and then she turned into an autocrat. That's going to win you...exactly no support from anyone.

\ The streets did get ploughed, so she didn't Bilandic it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Anubislg: What is it with American's hatred of speed limits?
I'm not talking about speed traps here either.

A majority of the complaints in the article seems to be "It's less easy to go over the speed limit and get away with it."

/grumpy person who gets tailgated in the right hand lane going the speed limit far too often.


If the posted limit was actually the safe speed for that section of road, people might obey it more. As it is, speed limits are lowered to increase ticket revenue, or because somebody with political pull asked for it, or because that was the limit they set in 1955 when the average car's brakes were about as effective as dragging your heels in the road.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When we transition to autonomous vehicles, a whole lot of municipalities are going to need to find other ways to tax people.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: So, this will allow Chicago to bring in $x to boost their budget. But, in typical Chicago-Cook County-Illinois fashion they look upon this new income as an excuse to increase their budget by $2x and they will go further into debt. If any of these three entities had been legitimate businesses they would have been shut down years ago.


Well, the last 4 years hopefully taught you that government has zero business being run like a business. So that's one point for cook county, and 1 point against. Call it a draw.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: ClavellBCMI: FleshFlapps: Drive the speed limit and this doesn't affect you.

In Chicago? Never going to happen. Either you are driving at least 25 over, or 10 under, the speed limit.

Really? I drive through there all the time and have never had an issue with not speeding.


So... 10 under.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chicago's new 6 mph speeding ticket rules start Monday

At 6 mph, a sloth would overtake you.

yes, I know the limit is not 6 mph
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems heavy handed
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Traffic enforcement is a highly regressive tax.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Anubislg: What is it with American's hatred of speed limits?
I'm not talking about speed traps here either.

A majority of the complaints in the article seems to be "It's less easy to go over the speed limit and get away with it."

/grumpy person who gets tailgated in the right hand lane going the speed limit far too often.

The honest answer is that the intention behind having a speed limit is really good. Like, let's all be safe, right?

The problem in places like Illinois and specifically Chicago is that the people in charge don't actually care about safety and use speed limits as a way to enable otherwise illegal traffic stops and as a source of revenue.

As a sane and reasonable person, you would probably expect some mathematical formula being used, universally, to determine speed limits. Often times, they are purely arbitrary.

A lot of studies have shown that almost all drivers will drive at a reasonable speed and will mostly ignore speed limits. For a lot of reasons, but a big one being the federal government setting the limit to 55mph back in the 70s... Really though, none of that matters.

The reality of it, is that when I used to drive into work in/near Chicago, every single day, there were roads where the sane and reasonable speed was already in excess of the posted speed limit. To the point where driving the actual limit is more dangerous than speeding.

I distinctly remember asking this in driver's Ed and being told to just keep up with traffic. And as wrong at that sounds, it is the safest thing to do.

So you have this situation where politicians have artificially lowered/set the limits. And they aren't stupid, if you went to one of those streets where 'everyone speeds' and posted cops every single day, you could stop it from happening. But that isn't the goal. The cops only come by rarely and if you have a normal car, are white, aren't too young... Well, you get to do 10 over.

If you have a broken down looking car, are young, are black, whatever, w ...


Take the financial incentive away from policing - more accurately, from the brass and legislators hounding cops to make their quotas - and a ton of bad police encounters and no-win situations vanish overnight.

The trick is never to let elected officials so much as sniff the summons revenue. Smack an alderman over the nose with a rolled up newspaper if you had to. Bad alderman. Bad!

Sock the revenue away...the actual money coming in, specifically, so that cops don't just stack up big-money charges against people who can't afford to pay them...in a fund that gets distributed back to all city residents who didn't get ticketed that year.

Bad alderman.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cruise control FTW..   speed limit 30 mph ?  I set it for that and watch people passing me get pulled over.   One lane each way ?  If I see cars backing up behind me, I will pull off the road and let them pass.. Good record, no points and lower insurance.
 
