(MSN)   Tower, pilot request clearance to land at Lake Winnipesaukee. Pilot, can you spell Winnipesaukee? Uh, Tower, pilot requests clearance to land at Lake Erie   (msn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have an uncle there?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have a drug lord from Baltimore, a terrorist, and a mechanic on board?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pilot to Tower, Tower to Pilot??? Subby needs to review  ATC procedures...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Did he have a drug lord from Baltimore, a terrorist, and a mechanic on board?


I understood that reference.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: [Fark user image image 425x239]


I'm glad I'm not the only one who remembers that movie.

"Dynamite therapy; it's a guaranteed cure!"
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK, I like headline.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Winnipeg sucks, eh?

That was my best try at spelling the name.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Iniamyen: [Fark user image 425x239]


"Are you local?"

If you get that allusion, you have been watching the damn weird Britcomedies.
 
