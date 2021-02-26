 Skip to content
(Texas)   Amateur: your wife doesn't know about your girlfriend Pro: Your wife doesn't know about your 15 girlfriends Olympic: Or your 3 fiancees   (thoughtnova.com) divider line
33
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

847 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 3:04 PM (29 minutes ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, cheating on this level has got to be a logistical nightmare. Has he got a huge spreadsheet somewhere just to track all the lies he told these women?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing you occasionally hear about...when it's a traveling shaman in Bangladesh or something.

Getting away with this in the first world today, that's stuff they make movies about. Or Harvard Business School case studies.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where would you ever find the time
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stinnett has a population of 1700. 

If all the women lived in that city, then this guy would have been dating over 1% of the populations.

Gubbo: Where would you ever find the time


I read that he claimed he was getting loaned out to Homeland Security work.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, most Farkers are lucky to talk to a live female once a week....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Where would you ever find the time


I guess he doesn't sleep.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Morman?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Gubbo: Where would you ever find the time

I guess he doesn't sleep.


And that's their mom!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(I think he knows where it goes, though).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just don't have the energy to put in that kind of effort
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have pissed one off.

I treat all my wives well, that's bigamy.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Morman?


You got a extra 'm' in there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This proves my theory.
In college I was talking to around 6 women. Occasionally sleeping with half of them.
Anyways. I was eating alone at a restaurant. A nice pricey steak place.
I got annoyed as fark all. Because to it seems ridiculous that I could be speaking with six women and not one of them could find time to sit down and have dinner with me.
I called up all 6 and told them to fark off.

My theory from that point forward is that women are lame. And men are stupid for wanting flaky poor time managing jerks in their life. Fark them.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: Meanwhile, most Farkers are lucky to talk to a live female once a week....


FTFU

Meanwhile, most Farkers are lucky to talk to a live female once a month....
 
Advernaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
New episode tonight on Hoarding Buried A Liar
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

forteblast: Man, cheating on this level has got to be a logistical nightmare. Has he got a huge spreadsheet somewhere just to track all the lies he told these women?


When I graduated college and found that money and a car (and a haircut) attracted women, I quickly figured out that two girlfriends was too much hassle.  Even if they both know and are cool with it.

I mean, aside from the logistics, and the competition between them to run your life for you, there's the emotional turbulence.  I'm the kind of guy who falls in love with women when he sleeps with them, go figure.  Even the prospect of possibly having to choose between two and cut one loose was traumatic.

I guess that tells me something about the kind of asshole this guy must be.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This proves my theory.
In college I was talking to around 6 women. Occasionally sleeping with half of them.
Anyways. I was eating alone at a restaurant. A nice pricey steak place.
I got annoyed as fark all. Because to it seems ridiculous that I could be speaking with six women and not one of them could find time to sit down and have dinner with me.
I called up all 6 and told them to fark off.

My theory from that point forward is that women are lame. And men are stupid for wanting flaky poor time managing jerks in their life. Fark them.


incel-like typing detected.

Seriously, dude, get some help.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SHOW US YOUR REAL FORM!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is the kind of thing you occasionally hear about...when it's a traveling shaman in Bangladesh or something.

Getting away with this in the first world today, that's stuff they make movies about. Or Harvard Business School case studies.


Texas
First world
Pick ONE.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Runs in my family. Uncle police chief (long, long ago) was outed when he was getting an award and they (mistakenly?) invited both wives. The story goes that his wife was asked to stand up and they both did.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Repeat tag in custody?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

forteblast: Man, cheating on this level has got to be a logistical nightmare. Has he got a huge spreadsheet somewhere just to track all the lies he told these women?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they all have the same name? That would simplify things.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's no way that can be attributable to simple selfishness, that has got to be some sort of mental illness.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Did they all have the same name? That would simplify things.


The adult version of "Too Many Daves"?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: There's no way that can be attributable to simple selfishness, that has got to be some sort of mental illness.


An allergy to having a dry dick?
 
Ringo48
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The logistical gymnastics needed to keep that going boggles my mind
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Pete
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dude must love living in a never ending hell-on-earth.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This proves my theory.
In college I was talking to around 6 women. Occasionally sleeping with half of them.
Anyways. I was eating alone at a restaurant. A nice pricey steak place.
I got annoyed as fark all. Because to it seems ridiculous that I could be speaking with six women and not one of them could find time to sit down and have dinner with me.
I called up all 6 and told them to fark off.

My theory from that point forward is that women are lame. And men are stupid for wanting flaky poor time managing jerks in their life. Fark them.


Sounds like you were a mercy fark to those poor women and have no personality.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why would you do that to yourself?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: .

incel-like typing detected.

Seriously, dude, get some help.


I'm sure I need help. But. I'm no Incel.  Aren't they virgins? And or celibate.
I guess I'm technically celibate? It's been like a year. But. That was a paid for hook-up. So I guess it's been years?
Meh. Aren't incels violent, specifically towards women?
Hum? I used to be/ Was violent when I was younger. But that was 29 years ago.
I've been in several healthy long-term relationship since then.  if you can count two, as several.  but they were long roughly 5 years each. I'm open to relationships and sex. I just don't think their worth the payoff/hassle. I used to sacrifice everything. If making me no longer willing to pay that sacrifice makes me an incel so be it, I guess.
But I disagree but would love to hear your thoughts please.


I really enjoy when people call other people names in an attempt to derail the conversation.
So how long have you been a pedophile?
I'm not saying that you are.
I'm just trying to illustrate how name-calling doesn't do any good and is only an attempt to derail.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

