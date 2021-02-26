 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   If you got a speeding ticket in Rhode Island in the 1990s, rest assured they have not forgotten   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
30
    More: PSA, Roger Williams University, Rhode Island, Roger Williams, Money, Providence, Rhode Island, 20-year-old traffic fines, Connecticut, former traffic court  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a ticket in Jersey in 1991.
Moved to California in 1992.

When I tried to renew my license in 2015, they wouldn't let me until I paid the New Jersey fine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That #*$$& Judge Alito is a $&##@%@
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: I got a ticket in Jersey in 1991.
Moved to California in 1992.

When I tried to renew my license in 2015, they wouldn't let me until I paid the New Jersey fine.


Did you just decide not to pay the fine?
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a little petty.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still get the occasional piece of mail from collectors attempting to get me to pay all the phony parking tickets Chicago cops gave me in the 90s.  Well, the tickets were real, the violations not so much.  They threaten to hold up my license renewal, but since they're not moving violations and I don't live in Illinois anymore, they can't do squat.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass did this a couple of months ago too.  Apparently with the lack of income from other things, the states are going after the deadbeats.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lucky for Rhode Island there's no ticket for doing 55 and aimlessly fading over to the passing lane for no reason as soon as someone doing 70 is approaching.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I ever got this kind of letter I'd call them just to laugh in their ear before hanging up.

Absolutely farking outlandish to waste $30 million to get back a couple hundred thousand in 30 year old traffic violations.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Murkanen: If I ever got this kind of letter I'd call them just to laugh in their ear before hanging up.

Absolutely farking outlandish to waste $30 million to get back a couple hundred thousand in 30 year old traffic violations.


Actually, don't do that.  If you acknowledge to a collection agency that they've succeeded in contacting you, they can start pounding your credit.  Dave's not here, man.
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why would I "rest assured" if I knew they were out to get me?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I got a ticket in Jersey in 1991.
Moved to California in 1992.

When I tried to renew my license in 2015, they wouldn't let me until I paid the New Jersey fine.


Same sort of thing happened to me.  I moved to AZ and went to DMV to get a new license.  They told me I was unable to (they didn't know why) but I had to contact the NY DMV.
I try to call NY but due to call volume you're put on hold from the start and after some predetermined amount of time the system would just hang up on you.  (I think it was 45 mins or somewhere around there)
Keep trying all day and same thing. Try another day, same thing.
About a week later I finally get someone on the phone and they said I owed $10 and that's why I couldn't get a license in AZ.
I didn't ask what it was about (I kinda wish I had) but I paid it and everything was fine thereafter.
All that BS over $10.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Me: Uh, I got this parking ticket outside of Sigma Chi...
University Parking Office Person: Would you like to pay it?
Me: What happens if I don't?
UPOP: Students are barred from registration, employees will be reported to their supervisor
Me: I'm just visiting...
UPOP: <blank stare>
Me: Is there anything else you all can do?
UPOP: Not that I'm aware of.
Me: Have a good one!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
C18H27NO3:
All that BS over $10.

Could have been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I got a ticket in Jersey in 1991.
Moved to California in 1992.

When I tried to renew my license in 2015, they wouldn't let me until I paid the New Jersey fine.


So many unanswered questions
 
Gunboat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Me: Uh, I got this parking ticket outside of Sigma Chi...
University Parking Office Person: Would you like to pay it?
Me: What happens if I don't?
UPOP: Students are barred from registration, employees will be reported to their supervisor
Me: I'm just visiting...
UPOP: <blank stare>
Me: Is there anything else you all can do?
UPOP: Not that I'm aware of.
Me: Have a good one!


Yup.  I did same to U Florida.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Lucky for Rhode Island there's no ticket for doing 55 and aimlessly fading over to the passing lane for no reason as soon as someone doing 70 is approaching.


We Rhode Islanders have a saying: God created Rhode Island to train the drivers of the faithful. One cannot question the will of God.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: I still get the occasional piece of mail from collectors attempting to get me to pay all the phony parking tickets Chicago cops gave me in the 90s.  Well, the tickets were real, the violations not so much.  They threaten to hold up my license renewal, but since they're not moving violations and I don't live in Illinois anymore, they can't do squat.


And this seems like something that will always be true and will never come back to bite you with unexpected consequences.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Mass did this a couple of months ago too.  Apparently with the lack of income from other things, the states are going after the deadbeats.


Not just states. Last May when everything was canceled I got a mysterious bill from an convention logistics company informing me that I had $1,800 in outstanding bills that I had not paid because I had a laborer run a fork lift for 30 minutes. I told them to pound sand and sent back an invoice stamped paid by their clerk for $700 for that work.

Never throw out receipts and invoices when you deal with shipping and logistics companies.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Nana's Vibrator: Lucky for Rhode Island there's no ticket for doing 55 and aimlessly fading over to the passing lane for no reason as soon as someone doing 70 is approaching.

We Rhode Islanders have a saying: God created Rhode Island to train the drivers of the faithful. One cannot question the will of God.


Just as a Bostonian I can't think of a worse combination of driving styles to  share a border with each other.  It was done on purpose, right?  We're a science experiment.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Murkanen: If I ever got this kind of letter I'd call them just to laugh in their ear before hanging up.

Absolutely farking outlandish to waste $30 million to get back a couple hundred thousand in 30 year old traffic violations.

Actually, don't do that.  If you acknowledge to a collection agency that they've succeeded in contacting you, they can start pounding your credit.  Dave's not here, man.


Not for debt older than 7 years.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: derpes_simplex: Murkanen: If I ever got this kind of letter I'd call them just to laugh in their ear before hanging up.

Absolutely farking outlandish to waste $30 million to get back a couple hundred thousand in 30 year old traffic violations.

Actually, don't do that.  If you acknowledge to a collection agency that they've succeeded in contacting you, they can start pounding your credit.  Dave's not here, man.

Not for debt older than 7 years.


And you don't have to acknowledge debt for it to go on your report.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: We Rhode Islanders have a saying: God created Rhode Island to train the drivers of the faithful. One cannot question the will of God.


As a RI transplant, IMO, RI drivers attempt to mimic Boston drivers and fail.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$29M in fines....how many Rhode Islands is that?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Me: Uh, I got this parking ticket outside of Sigma Chi...
University Parking Office Person: Would you like to pay it?
Me: What happens if I don't?
UPOP: Students are barred from registration, employees will be reported to their supervisor
Me: I'm just visiting...
UPOP: <blank stare>
Me: Is there anything else you all can do?
UPOP: Not that I'm aware of.
Me: Have a good one!


Yup.  Had one of those.  Not the conversation, just the ticket on the windshield and then the ticket on the parking lot.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

quatchi: Seems a little petty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In concept I don't have a problem with this. Those fines don't just expire. At the same time, a huge amount of tickets are pure BS, so who knows.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: derpes_simplex: Murkanen: If I ever got this kind of letter I'd call them just to laugh in their ear before hanging up.

Absolutely farking outlandish to waste $30 million to get back a couple hundred thousand in 30 year old traffic violations.

Actually, don't do that.  If you acknowledge to a collection agency that they've succeeded in contacting you, they can start pounding your credit.  Dave's not here, man.

Not for debt older than 7 years.


I'd actually like the feds to step in and place civil moving violations under that same 7 year limit.  If I move out of the country or give up driving for a decade, avoiding the license renewal reciprocity issue, I shouldn't have some zombie ticket come back to life when I file for a new license a decade later.

Is that fair to the states?  Sorry, I can't hear you over the double standard of rules that prohibit filing for tax refunds more than a couple years back.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I'm an Egyptian!: Nana's Vibrator: Lucky for Rhode Island there's no ticket for doing 55 and aimlessly fading over to the passing lane for no reason as soon as someone doing 70 is approaching.

We Rhode Islanders have a saying: God created Rhode Island to train the drivers of the faithful. One cannot question the will of God.

Just as a Bostonian I can't think of a worse combination of driving styles to  share a border with each other.  It was done on purpose, right?  We're a science experiment.


I wouldn't have it any other way.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hmmm... makes me wonder about those parking tickets I got in Denver in the 90's a couple weeks before I moved back to Texas... I've not had any issue with renewing my Texas drivers license since then.

guess if I never move to a state that cares what Colorado says its not an issue.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I'm an Egyptian!: We Rhode Islanders have a saying: God created Rhode Island to train the drivers of the faithful. One cannot question the will of God.

As a RI transplant, IMO, RI drivers attempt to mimic Boston drivers and fail.


It could be worse. We could be CT drivers. I swear, CT drivers move like diseased cattle.
 
