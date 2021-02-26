 Skip to content
(CNN)   Lost your job due to Covid? The government will pay for your porn   (cnn.com) divider line
28
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... masturbate furiously for Uncle Sam?

/nttawwt
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the boobies tag when you need it?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pfft, as if fifty bucks a month could cover all the weird subscriptions I have.
Carl - It's gotta be just completely bananas
Youtube hIL-NH3fG78
 
mateomaui
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Pfft, as if fifty bucks a month could cover all the weird subscriptions I have.
[YouTube video: Carl - It's gotta be just completely bananas]


They're just paying for your access, not your fetishes.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mateomaui: kryptoknightmare: Pfft, as if fifty bucks a month could cover all the weird subscriptions I have.
[YouTube video: Carl - It's gotta be just completely bananas]

They're just paying for your access, not your fetishes.


this is an outrage
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fapping is a public utility.  A constitutional right.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mateomaui: kryptoknightmare: Pfft, as if fifty bucks a month could cover all the weird subscriptions I have.
[YouTube video: Carl - It's gotta be just completely bananas]

They're just paying for your access, not your fetishes.


The government paying for my internet is my fetish.

Don't kink shame me,
 
detonator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Fapping is a public utility.  A constitutional right.


If they could tap into that kinetic energy, then who needs fossil fuels?
Unless it's octogenarian porn...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pay?.......for porn?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Heh. Little do they know, but my job subsidizes my porn habit each month.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: mateomaui: kryptoknightmare: Pfft, as if fifty bucks a month could cover all the weird subscriptions I have.
[YouTube video: Carl - It's gotta be just completely bananas]

They're just paying for your access, not your fetishes.

The government paying for my internet is my fetish.

Don't kink shame me,


Who's shaming? I'm signing up as soon as it's open.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Fapping is a public utility.  A constitutional right.


Freedom of movement!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Heh. Little do they know, but my job subsidizes my porn habit each month.


So *you're* the one who keeps stealing the Better Homes & Gardens from the rack in the lobby!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is the maximum limit on Minutes.? Can it be prorated? What if I took say, a month off? Would I be letting America down? I need enlightenment.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Fapping is a public utility.  A constitutional right.


I read that a "pubic."
Imagine the electric power that can be generated if you can hook it up to all us..Er..you Farkers.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's... actually really neat and unexpected.  One step away from the tiered internet attitude and one step closer to internet as a utility.

Now if they could also subsidize other utilities like clean water and electricity...
 
mateomaui
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Heh. Little do they know, but my job subsidizes my porn habit each month.

So *you're* the one who keeps stealing the Better Homes & Gardens from the rack in the lobby!


So do you scratch the "m" off the covers to bait hapless porn thieves, or... ?
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sweet, the gov't pays fir my access so I can upload my content to OnlyFans.

I'm sure there's a big "middle-aged dad-bod in black socks and a stained tank top yanking himself" fetish community, right?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Theeng: Pay?.......for porn?


What, you never commissioned a piece?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the first time.

assets.vice.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FAP FOR FREEDOM!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Woohoo!  www.lustylatexllamas.com will be free?  It's about time.
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pay for your internet by *making* porn, then you get the satisfaction of earning your money.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Sweet, the gov't pays fir my access so I can upload my content to OnlyFans.

I'm sure there's a big "middle-aged dad-bod in black socks and a stained tank top yanking himself" fetish community, right?


Its 2021....i'd be legit surprised if there wasn't...
 
mateomaui
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Sweet, the gov't pays fir my access so I can upload my content to OnlyFans.

I'm sure there's a big "middle-aged dad-bod in black socks and a stained tank top yanking himself" fetish community, right?


Subcategorized by the nature of the stain.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if I tell them I'm using it for porn, but just play online games instead?
 
ShowStop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OnlyFans.gov ?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Internet Is For Porn - Avenue Q - Original Broadway Cast
Youtube LTJvdGcb7Fs
 
