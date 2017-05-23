 Skip to content
(Guardian)   US Intelligence says it was Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the dungeon with the chainsaw. Colonel Mustard in the clear   (theguardian.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's surprising.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be said. Question is - how will they make their judgment felt by MBS?
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 641x500]


Is that a surveyor's mark on his cheek?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire House of Saud is disgusting and complicit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we're still going to sell them weapons right? Because I have some Raytheon stock I'd like to sell for a boat one day
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, glad that's official now.

So the very next question i$ why did the Trump Admini$tration cover thi$ up?
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the Turks already released the audio including the diplomat complaining about them hacking up the body on his nice carpet. It's more "we are actually acknowledging the obvious instead of pretending our allies just didn't do something in exchange for personal enrichment and them treating us nice for doing so."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skin rash_oklahoma: thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 641x500]

Is that a surveyor's mark on his cheek?


no he writes articles for clickhole
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But he told me he didn't do it. He was very sincere"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkFerkel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are moments when it feels like time stopped for 4 years.  Now it begins to move again and we get the information that I'm assuming was suppressed by the former resident.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PsyLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If inciting an insurrection doesn't make the GOP turn on Trump, do you think Trump's handling of MBS' role in the killing is going to do anything?

GOP are spineless.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "But he told me he didn't do it. He was very sincere"
[Fark user image 850x460]


I always appreciate when a Farker takes extra time to choose the perfect accompanying photo.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trying to be in before the rest of the bone saws.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked this wasn't released in December. Shocked, I tell you!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I would point out they misspelled "ordered"...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skin rash_oklahoma: thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 641x500]

Is that a surveyor's mark on his cheek?


It's a Dreamcast logo and/or a blush sticker.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: skin rash_oklahoma: thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 641x500]

Is that a surveyor's mark on his cheek?

It's a Dreamcast logo and/or a blush sticker.


Streetlight.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PsyLord: If inciting an insurrection doesn't make the GOP turn on Trump, do you think Trump's handling of MBS' role in the killing is going to do anything?

GOP are spineless.


"Why do we care about Saudis killing a Saudi national in a Saudi consulate in Turkey (even if he did carry a US green card)?"
 
greenboy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about president peach?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PsyLord: If inciting an insurrection doesn't make the GOP turn on Trump, do you think Trump's handling of MBS' role in the killing is going to do anything?

GOP are spineless.


He was a journalist.  To the GQP, the press is the enemy and was dealt with accordingly.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PsyLord: If inciting an insurrection doesn't make the GOP turn on Trump, do you think Trump's handling of MBS' role in the killing is going to do anything?

GOP are spineless.


He hates the same people they hate.

They think no price is too high for us to pay for the privilege of them pressing their boot on brown people's necks just that little bit rougher.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the US under Biden still isnt absolutely sure it's going to stop dealing weapons to them. I am not a BSABer, but come the fark on. Between this and the Senate parliamentary horseshiat, and negotiating against themselves with how much relief money people should  get, Democrats are making it increasingly difficult not to be.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PsyLord: If inciting an insurrection doesn't make the GOP turn on Trump, do you think Trump's handling of MBS' role in the killing is going to do anything?

GOP are spineless.


No, but it should be helping on anyone thinking about voting GOP. I struggled to speak with Trump voting relatives but slowly starting to and just hammering them with this shiat every time in the most polite manner possibly. Always framing it in a convince me you're right, why should I vote for this, and what kind of functioning society these actions are building to. No response yet.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skin rash_oklahoma: thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 641x500]

Is that a surveyor's mark on his cheek?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "But he told me he didn't do it. He was very sincere"
[Fark user image image 850x460]


What a gullible moron.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing we didn't sell them nuclear weapons technology a few months ago.

Right?
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if MBS is really Colonel Mustard?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moooooo K: skin rash_oklahoma: thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 641x500]

Is that a surveyor's mark on his cheek?

[Fark user image 600x900]


Jesus Christ what the fark is that????
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: The entire House of Saud is disgusting and complicit.

[Fark user image 300x168]


Sado Arabia
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PsyLord: If inciting an insurrection doesn't make the GOP turn on Trump, do you think Trump's handling of MBS' role in the killing is going to do anything?

GOP are spineless.


I do find it amusing that some of the speakers at CPAC claimed today that Biden has forgiven China for the treatment of the Uyghurs as "a cultural difference" when this was the exact quote:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


So Biden told Xi "look, maybe you can get away with lying to the Chinese people about what is going on here but the American president can't" when this is an exact example of the President saying something laughably false to the American people with no ramifications.
 
Doem
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: I mean, the Turks already released the audio including the diplomat complaining about them hacking up the body on his nice carpet. It's more "we are actually acknowledging the obvious instead of pretending our allies just didn't do something in exchange for personal enrichment and them treating us nice for doing so."


Yea I wonder if it pissed off the Turks to have the us bury his culpability
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling that Jared has stopped returning someone's texts today.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "But he told me he didn't do it. He was very sincere"
[Fark user image 850x460]


Those big bumps on both sides of Trump's nose are so weird.

I read that it was the result of surgery due to years of stimulant abuse which is totally believable.

/Sniiiiiiiiiiiiffffff
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, US Intelligence already knew this, but couldn't say it because of the deplorable person who was in the White House.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Doem: Grungehamster: I mean, the Turks already released the audio including the diplomat complaining about them hacking up the body on his nice carpet. It's more "we are actually acknowledging the obvious instead of pretending our allies just didn't do something in exchange for personal enrichment and them treating us nice for doing so."

Yea I wonder if it pissed off the Turks to have the us bury his culpability


Heard a recent episode of the podcast "Well There's Your Problem" about Middle East Petro State construction and they had a whole bit about MBS and Erdogan and how both of them are about equally terrible in very different ways and how anything you do that helps one pisses the other one off.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Turks knew Jared also gave the ok, which is why they blackmailed Trump into pulling out of Northern Iraq.
 
MSkow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The report goes on to state that water is wet, fire is hot, and Grizzly Adams DID have a beard."
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: "But he told me he didn't do it. He was very sincere"
[Fark user image image 850x460]


What, my family?

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great first step. Rub this in every single night on the news.  Ask the entire GOP party about their thoughts on this.
Hold the farkers accountable.

And then...release the classified phone call with Trump and the Ukraine.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's nice, I guess, that CIA spooks have used public information to conclude what has been obvious to everyone all along.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Colonel Mustard
The fantasy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reality:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: when this is an exact example of the President saying something laughably false to the American people with no ramifications.


Dafuq you talkin bout?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ok, so clearly performative.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
and...nothing will happen. Shut up money will be paid, prince will become king. Farkers will still eat in mom's basement and blame Trump.

Next story time...
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

special20: Grungehamster: when this is an exact example of the President saying something laughably false to the American people with no ramifications.

Dafuq you talkin bout?


Trump told the American people that MBS was innocent of a crime that would require a complete conspiracy of his highest subordinates and America collectively shrugged.

Though "yes he did murder an American permanent resident but he should face no sanction as a result of doing so" isn't a great alternative.
 
