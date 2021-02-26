 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida, teacher, nudes, former students, and for some reason the last thing mentioned is she's the ex of a reporter at another Florida TV station   (local10.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Education, Police, Miami Beach Police Department, Teacher, Constable, Jewish private school, MIAMI BEACH, school administrators  
•       •       •

1678 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No fanatical devotion to the Pope?  Primarily using surprise ...
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise twist, Jewish.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anchor fight!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, Former TV reporter. You wouldn't have any idea how those pictures ended up online, would you?
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?


Would be a good name for a porn star.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my pencil!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to get deep into Faith.  And Chastity.  And Lexus.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy vey.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i would have sex with her, if you know what I mean.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sids be sinning.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Slypork: FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?

Would be a good name for a porn star.


Username expertise checks out.
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was depressingly short on photos of the shameless harlot. How am I supposed to know if I am supposed to be outraged or turned on?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?


He is the bass player in a Deep Purple/Blind Faith cover band called Deep Faith. They only do covers and are completely lacking in originality
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lack of drugs in this story keeps this from achieving peak Florida.
 
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mod3072: That article was depressingly short on photos of the shameless harlot. How am I supposed to know if I am supposed to be outraged or turned on?


The video at the top of the article had a photo of her. For a 48-year old, yes I would.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can they actually prove she sent them to ANYONE?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Gee, Former TV reporter. You wouldn't have any idea how those pictures ended up online, would you?


Or where, asked my friend
 
usahole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Slypork: FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?


It's a town in the Everglades.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Slypork: FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?


Ever since my man Deep Roy popped up on the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Deep Roy was in way more stuff than I knew thats for sure. Quite surprising even.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Can they actually prove she sent them to ANYONE?


Hubby getting ammo for the divorce I would gather.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I didn't get the pics.  Did you all?
 
LesterB
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slypork: FTA: "This is a very difficult time for Rosh. He is a man of Deep Faith who has devoted his life to his family."

When did this become a proper name?


Also, the man's name is Rosh which is Hebrew for head. So he's Head Lowe.

/there's a joke there
//but it's not coming to me
///3
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: i would have sex with her, if you know what I mean.


What are you trying to say?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
According to the report, the instructor said that "his male students, who were 18 years old or over, in his school were getting inappropriate photos/ videos (nude photos) from a female teacher that works at Hebrew Academy."

So some adult in another country enrolled in school shared nudie pics with his buddies, gossip goes around, and the head of that school called her job and got her fired because of religion?

Wow, that must really suck.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.