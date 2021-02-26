 Skip to content
(Insider) Boobies You can watch the lactating Golden Globes this Sunday on NBC   (insider.com) divider line
    Boobies, Lactation, Mother, new moms, Milk, Breast, Frida Mom, Prolactin, physical journey  
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 26 Feb 2021 at 1:44 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been this confused since Gwyneth started selling that candle.
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will raise some,,,,

eyebrows.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well it's about time we stop acting like having boobs is dirty.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More people will probably watch the commercial as a result of the news stories than will watch the Golden Globes.

To each their own, but I just don't get the appeal of awards shows.  Wait a few hours, and the lists of winners and clips of anything interesting happening will be online. Or people will just tweet it as it happens.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gah!!  First read that as "lactating Golden Girls".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I never understood how it's illegal to show boobs on TV. You see politicians on TV all the farking time!
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Foreign Press Association is so weird.

Is Ricky Gervais hosting?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first awards show to milk an evening for all it's worth.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I never understood how it's illegal to show boobs on TV. You see politicians on TV all the farking time!


You can show hundreds of people getting killed in the most horrific ways imaginable and no one cares. Show one nipple and the whole country comes unglued.

America is one farked up society
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: More people will probably watch the commercial as a result of the news stories than will watch the Golden Globes.

To each their own, but I just don't get the appeal of awards shows.  Wait a few hours, and the lists of winners and clips of anything interesting happening will be online. Or people will just tweet it as it happens.


The golden globes is going the superbowl route. If they can't get people to watch based on actual content, they'll try to rope them in with titillating commercials.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ewwwwwwww!!!!!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The outrage will be magnificent and 99% of those who will complain will have watched for the sole purpose of being offended and having something to snivel and moan about.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

merlotguy: NSFW


Only if you work for assholes.
 
perigee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


30 second spot... It'll be a time trial....
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Gah!!  First read that as "lactating Golden Girls".


Whatever floats your boat, you do you.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: America is one farked up society


That's a prescient point, Sid Vicious' Corpse.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Women feed their babies with milk from their bodies, news at 11.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Homelander unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

criscodisco: Well it's about time we stop acting like having boobs is dirty.


you mean Mounds of Shame?  don't get your hopes up.
 
Cardrack Jim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I never understood how it's illegal to show boobs on TV. You see politicians on TV all the farking time!

You can show hundreds of people getting killed in the most horrific ways imaginable and no one cares. Show one nipple and the whole country comes unglued.

America is one farked up society


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Women feed their babies with milk from their bodies, news at 11.


Milk comes from cows, dumass.

Were did u go to skool?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Gah!!  First read that as "lactating Golden Girls".


Hard to breastfeed when she's batting them around with her knees.
 
lefty248
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Gah!!  First read that as "lactating Golden Girls".


That is truly terrifying.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Gah!!  First read that as "lactating Golden Girls".



People see what they want to see.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

criscodisco: Well it's about time we stop acting like having boobs is dirty.


Bu...bu...but  Lactation - Birth - Pregnancy - ......S-E-X !
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're at the point where the only way to get anyone to pay attention to the Golden Globes is to advertise milky boobs?

Huh. Far be it from me to discourage that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone's going to see your dirty pillows!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Dr Jack Badofsky: Gah!!  First read that as "lactating Golden Girls".

Hard to breastfeed when she's batting them around with her knees.


"I Can't Believe This Butter Came Outta Bea Arthur!"
 
Pepper Brooks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I for one welcome our new lactating overlords.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
