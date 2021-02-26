 Skip to content
 
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   The officer noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the 2012 Chevy Chrysler with no plates   (klkntv.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone driving a Chevy Chrysler is up to no good.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thursday morning, around 10, the LPD officer saw a red 2012 Chevy Chrysler with no plates driving near 27th and "O" Streets.

Pulling them over, the driver was identified as 30-year-old Claytavius Wiley. The officer noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, which prompted him to search the vehicle.

I don't think I believe any of that - especially the names.

e.e.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He got it one piece at a time, and it didn't cost him a dime
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Claytavius Wiley

Hingle McCringleberry unavailable for comment.
 
Dakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I drove my chevy chrysler to the levy but the levy was dry...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The passenger, Gene Masseth, declined to comment.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Thursday morning, around 10, the LPD officer saw a red 2012 Chevy Chrysler with no plates driving near 27th and "O" Streets.

Pulling them over, the driver was identified as 30-year-old Claytavius Wiley. The officer noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, which prompted him to search the vehicle.

I don't think I believe any of that - especially the names.

e.e.


Everyone knows the claytavius is a myth.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a lot of selection bias among criminals. The dumb ones get caught. The smart ones don't.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A strong odour of stupid.
 
smokewon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I want to live on "O" street....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I miss my chevrolet movie theater.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just had to laugh at the situation of the perp & the Marijuana/not his meds abuse too....!!!!


As my Bestest Bugs would say...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The auto transcription software used by local TV stations to turn news broadcast segments into web news stories sucks donkey butt.

/film at eleven
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'Continuing with the car search, LPD found several Nebraska in transit papers, marijuana scattered throughout, prescription pills not prescribed to Wiley, a stun gun, brass knuckles, and some ammo.'

I want to party with that guy.
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Claytavius Wiley

Hingle McCringleberry unavailable for comment.


Now I have to watch that sketch again, not mad just saying...
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: There's a lot of selection bias among criminals. The dumb ones get caught. The smart ones don't.


Preaching to the choir, are you?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Welp, can't tell who owns what, and made where nowadays.
Even back in the day, AMC borrowed parts from everybody. Need an ignition module for an ' AMC ' Gremlin, $50. Nope, buy one labeled Ford $15.
 
