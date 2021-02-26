 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Missoulian)   "COVID Bandit" probably isn't how you want a customer to sign his check at a restaurant--until you notice that he included a $200 tip for each and every person working in the joint   (missoulian.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Random act of kindness, COVID Bandit, Positive psychology, Denver restaurant, Denver, owner Troy Guard, sincere genuine caring thoughtfulness, act of kindness  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 8:51 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The sceptic in me wonders if the credit card company will validate the charge if it's not signed with an actual name.

Or maybe I'm missing something.

Or maybe he's actually named Covid Bandit.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh boy, $200 from a random wealthy patron there's no guarantee would ever have visited the establishment at all is clearly worth them risking their lifes for below minimum wage during a poorly contained global pandemic.

Yay capitalism!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: The sceptic in me wonders if the credit card company will validate the charge if it's not signed with an actual name.

Or maybe I'm missing something.

Or maybe he's actually named Covid Bandit.


If I order take out, I don't need to sign. I give them my card number, etc.

Do you really think the CC Co is going to look at every statement to validate unless someone complains about the charge....

Well, then, perhaps this is where they are going ... Yay, 200$... Bzzzt, rejected....
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Oh boy, $200 from a random wealthy patron there's no guarantee would ever have visited the establishment at all is clearly worth them risking their lifes for below minimum wage during a poorly contained global pandemic.

Yay capitalism!


You must be a blast a parties.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I left a large-ish tip (not really, like $10 on a $3 drink) at a coffee shop once. My credit card company texted me about 10 minutes later asking me to confirm the unusually large tip.

That type of activity triggers their attention, apparently.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: The sceptic in me wonders if the credit card company will validate the charge if it's not signed with an actual name.

Or maybe I'm missing something.

Or maybe he's actually named Covid Bandit.


Only matters if he challenges the charges on his card.

/even then, not really.  The credit card company would yank the money back, leaving the restaurant to be the bad guy for the employees.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Oh boy, $200 from a random wealthy patron there's no guarantee would ever have visited the establishment at all is clearly worth them risking their lifes for below minimum wage during a poorly contained global pandemic.

Yay capitalism!


People working because they need money now have more money.   Truly horrible story.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: I left a large-ish tip (not really, like $10 on a $3 drink) at a coffee shop once. My credit card company texted me about 10 minutes later asking me to confirm the unusually large tip.

That type of activity triggers their attention, apparently.


I worked for Papa John's and our PROFIT system denied a driver a 75% tip on a MASSIVE two-trip/1 delivery fee order. Many systems newer than 90's/very early 00's systems will flat-out not process an adjustment beyond a certain percentage.
 
creckert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: The sceptic in me wonders if the credit card company will validate the charge if it's not signed with an actual name.

Or maybe I'm missing something.

Or maybe he's actually named Covid Bandit.


Worst thing that happens is you get a call to verify it. This is coming from someone that used to just draw a stick figure horse.

/ I've also been Madonna
// and Jesus F. Christ
/// we all know the F stands for
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

creckert: Calypsocookie: The sceptic in me wonders if the credit card company will validate the charge if it's not signed with an actual name.

Or maybe I'm missing something.

Or maybe he's actually named Covid Bandit.

Worst thing that happens is you get a call to verify it. This is coming from someone that used to just draw a stick figure horse.

/ I've also been Madonna
// and Jesus F. Christ
/// we all know the F stands for


Fauci?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.