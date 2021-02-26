 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Vandals decapitate a fiberglass statue of a horse, running off with its head. Don Corleone to make an offer they can't refuse   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That Mr. Ed / Highlander crossover really didn't pan out
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They wouldn't *DARE* try that with Blucifer. Not unless they want to be damned for all eternity.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kids these days. Not paying attention in class. It's the horseman who's headless.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have done it to that awful statue in Nashville?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What do you call a horse with one head and three asses?
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IsoTropt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Neigh means neigh!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let me guess: the horse was discovered to have attended in horse blackface a horse-frat party in horse college.

Horse.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"It means Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes" wrote Jordan Romano, referencing the famous "Godfather" line.

.
Sweet, simple Jordan.

Fun fact: In the book, The Godfather was afraid of Luca Brasi.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not amused
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just put a new head on it. No one will notice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow reportedly devastated
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vandals? Dammit Alaric, you sure are a crabby old bastard!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I grew up in Queens. We all knew those Long Islanders were freaks. I guess they still are.
 
