(Voice of San Diego)   Mexico says it's solved the problem of raw sewage flowing into US waters, but something about the story smells funny   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruz came back, problem solved.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Montezuma's revenge is no fun
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they installed a garbage disposal in the Tijuana River? I am certain that the cartels will not find any creative uses for that.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Partly true," in other words, false. I am continually amused by "factcheckers" such as Snopes and Politifact that allow their bias to declare something partly true when it is true or false.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus Luevano, who leads the Mexican version of the International Boundary Water Commission

Walk on it, turn it into wine. Problem solved.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I love it."

The Naked Gun - I Love it
Youtube 0La3aBSjvGY
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a San Diego resident I'm glad they're cleaning up the Tijuana river. You are all invited down for a tour of the new facility. Afterwards we can stick around to enjoy the local entertainment!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barry McCockner: So they installed a garbage disposal in the Tijuana River? I am certain that the cartels will not find any creative uses for that.


Yeah so instead of just dumping the garbage into the river whole, they grind it up so it doesn't clog the pipes.
Problem solved!
 
