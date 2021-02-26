 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Fauci declares mating season open   (nypost.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They do get that vaccinated people can still be a vector, right?

/vaccinated
//yesterday
///will keep being safe. For everyone's sake.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ohh baby tell me about how your big vaccination is gonna protect me you fearless hunk
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Watching the behavior of people as it relates to politics, public health, responsibility and general decency over the past year has absolutely made me want to socialize less.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New York changed the guidelines today. Two weeks after your second dose you can travel to other states!

oh f*cking joy
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Got my first shot this morning.  Moderna vaccine.  Arm is quite sore, but no other symptoms. Not looking forward to the second shot based on the stories I'm hearing, but it's better than a ventilator.
/get your shots
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, now germ cells are ok.
 
