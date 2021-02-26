 Skip to content
(The Drive)   U.S. Navy unveils Next-gen Ultra-long-range Maritime Visual Allegiance Identification Transmitter prototype. Kremlin reportedly determined to avoid a gap   (thedrive.com) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USS Michael Murphy strutted into San Diego Bay in style flying the biggest American Flag we have ever seen on a U.S. Navy surface combatant.

And the loudspeakers were blaring "Wildfire"...
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Garrison flag.  I was on a detail retreating one of those once and it almost carried us off.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This will get out of control.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just a Battle Ensign, large one for a DDG though.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a FLAG
farking Large-Ass Graphic.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did the crew steal that flag off a Perkin's resteraunt?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NUMVAIT?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like an old Hummer dealership to me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Navigator:  I can't see shiat with this big flag in the way
Officer of the Deck:  You see freedom Chief. freedom!

***crunching noises***
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: NUMVAIT?


Yikes, not very catchy or stirring, is it?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, that seems like a good use of taxpayer money.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Yeah, that seems like a good use of taxpayer money.


This.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Did the crew steal that flag off a Perkin's resteraunt?


I came to post that exact question.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
USS Flagg?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Yeah, that seems like a good use of taxpayer money.


it is. taxpayer money is burned like fuel for fire, huge amounts non stop. after 4 years of the orange fiasco citizens need to see a little something that reminds them what it's all about, even if that is a giant war machine. we need a big ol band aide blowing in the wind.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm Proud To Be An American Lyrics
Youtube ox4IRQVGsBU
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does the Navy take visual plots coming into port anymore or is it all GPS now?

I got the biggest nerd boner as a midshipman plotting the course for a destroyer into Charleston and acting as the navigator.  (With the chief watching my every move of course)

Based on a good plot at time 0945 we are on course.  Nearest hazard to navigation is shoal waters off our port bow.

Was honestly one of the best times I've had and is still burned in my memory.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How dare the Navy name a ship after an dead MOH recipient! All ships should be named after politicians, because they are super important!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the new/old propulsion system, known as a sail.
Global warming, windmills, electric cars etc.
Burning fuel bad, wind good.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Made by Lockheed Martin, and a steal at only $25 million a flag! Oh, and $2 million for the repair kit.
 
