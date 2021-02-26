 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Minor earthquake strikes rural NC down. Dishes rattled, chairs overturned, hound dogs woken up from naps   (myfox8.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Earthquake, epicenter of the 2.2-magnitude quake, ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Earth, Epicenter, Seismology, Subduction, Numerous earthquakes  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local resident Leon Idas reportedly inconsolable?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thi i i s  i i ss Spa r t a a a!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down where?

Down North Carolina ways.

Where in North Carolina?

Downtown.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
whowwwwwwwwwwww whee! we got us a crack in the cement pond.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2.2?  ROFLMAO.  We don't even notice 2.2. It's no worse than a truck driving by.
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the Earth waking up again? Time for a few new cracks?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Old Uncle Joe complaining it woke him up from a good snooze....
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The nameless one stirs.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: 2.2?  ROFLMAO.  We don't even notice 2.2. It's no worse than a truck driving by.


Seismic waves propagate a lot differently in different varieties of bedrock and depth.

In NC, you may find you notice it, if only a little.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have it on good religious authority from experts around those parts, that this must mean God hates them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Beverley Knight - Hound Dog - Later... with Jools Holland - BBC Two
Youtube ME4xRgGowkA
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just Aunt Bea lettin' one rip, folks..
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Just Aunt Bea lettin' one rip, folks..


Gomer Pyle, Shazam
Youtube mxQ-Ltfs9ds
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: 2.2?  ROFLMAO.  We don't even notice 2.2. It's no worse than a truck driving by.


As a life-long Californian I can say that if it's a 2.2 that's only 0.2 km deep and 2 miles away, you most certainly will would notice it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this one of those threads where they California farkers go ITG and claim they don't even get out of bed for less than a 6?

/Oh, I see it is.
//carry on
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Thi i i s  i i ss Spa r t a a a!


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Might be interesting further south near Charleston.  They got wrecked once.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2.2?  Yawn.  Reminds me of back in high school when I lived in CA.  The new kid had just moved from Oklahoma and was still adjusting.  There was an earthquake around 5:30 in the morning that was enough to wake me up but not enough to bother to get up once I was sure nothing had fallen on me.  Went back to sleep.  When the new kid got to school, he was still freaked out.  "We were having breakfast and everything started to shake!"  Someone asked what the Hell he was doing eating breakfast at 5:30.  Never did get a good answer.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I actually live in Catawba.    I was up at 8AM and didn't feel anything.   The one a few months ago in Sparta shook us more.
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
North Carolina Down Syndrome movie:

Even the dogs are stirred up!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Might be interesting further south near Charleston.  They got wrecked once.


Their Dixie wrecked.
 
