(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 26 is 'Megillah' as in: "Ricky Ricardo was often driven to distraction by the hairbrained schemes of Lucy and her mother, Mrs. Megillah cutty"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Hebrew language, Purim, Book of Esther, Judaism, Dead Sea scrolls, The New Yorker, Scroll, fine day  
•       •       •

Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You rang?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: You rang?
[Fark user image 200x287]


OMG someone else remembers Magilla Gorilla. I'm sure that's politically incorrect these days... except for Jewish cartoonists.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Silly English speakers. It means grave.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What is the average of user on this site?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Im_Gumby: You rang?
[Fark user image 200x287]

OMG someone else remembers Magilla Gorilla. I'm sure that's politically incorrect these days... except for Jewish cartoonists.


Count me in too.  Along with the Beastie Boys, who riffed on the theme song in "Hey Ladies":

"Take my advice, at any price, a gorilla like your mother is mighty weak"
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was always more of a Ricochet Rabbit guy.

HotWingConspiracy: What is the average of user on this site?


Yup. I wish I knew the mathematical formula for the law of unintended grammar and spelling consequences on the internet.
 
