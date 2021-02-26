 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1935, Adolf Hitler ordered the creation of the Luftwaffe, a mistake of historic proportions that he only recognized later when he was sitting at the table with a bottle of maple syrup and no breakfast   (history.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Luftwaffe, Adolf Hitler, World War II, founding of the Reich Luftwaffe, third German military service, Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, German air hero, World War  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 6:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never forget, never forgive, never again
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cravak: Never forget, never forgive, never again


Leggo my luftwaffle!
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Luftwassail
boulderlocavore.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Harry Enfield - Gay Nazis -2- Military Hardware
Youtube k8mJvQQRGUU
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do you think Trump had secret orders that would have carried over without Biden's awareness?
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I get these at Costco:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.