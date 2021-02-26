 Skip to content
Former Gambino crime boss Peter Gotti dead at 81.
    Gambino crime family, Mobster Peter Gotti, brother John, John Gotti, Lewis Kasman, Peter Gotti's lawyers, former mobster, Sammy Gravano  
posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 2:48 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew a guy in the Air Force with one of those very famous mob names. We asked him about it once and he was unamused; nearly vaporized us using just his eyes. Whatever the story was, he'd left that behind for a boring life in the military and as a defense contractor.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good riddance
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was he doing time for the first thing or the other thing?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as the mafia.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

More lucrative than running numbers and fencing stolen goods, then.
 
freidog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

Was a good day. I didn't even have to use my AK. Sorry cube.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I also worked with a guy with a famous mob name.  Watched some mob show on A&E one night about the family and thought it was funny Pete in trucking had the same last name.  Asked him about it the morning, and sure enough, the show was about his uncle.  He said scheduling deliveries was a little safer than getting into the family business, but I'm not entirely convinced he didn't have a little something else going on the side.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You could say....
<puts on sunglasses>
He's just...someone you used to know
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where is Hillary?  And are there fotos of Bill with this Capo?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's just our thing.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was only 81?  How suspicious.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSS:

Myself and a fellow Farker grew up around the Gottis. I don't have many stories, because I wasn't part of the guido scene. I still remember, though, the night before a Blockbuster was supposed to open on Crossbay Blvd. It "mysteriously" burnt down. There were only local video stores up until that point. So, without knowing anything about the real goings-on in my neighborhood, this was definitely mob-related. It reopened a few months later, I'm assuming with the mob's approval.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You've obviously never been in the Army
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-E4-​M​afia-How-are-they-seen-in-the-military​
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's just our thing.


professional waste management. geez. you say the wrong thing and people think you're all mobbed up.
 
