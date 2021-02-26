 Skip to content
(CNN)   We interrupt your Fark doomscrolling to bring you this article on how to overcome a doomscrolling addiction   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be honest, I skip a lot of greenlit stuff because I'm tired of it. Poor Fark: it came to life at a time when bizzaro crazy was yet to be normalized.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someday we'll find it, the doomscroll connection. The griefers, the shiatposters and meeee...
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, turn the device off?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Uh, turn the device off?


I'll try but do you think I can find this much outrage IRL?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Been doomscrolling a lot less since the end of January
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Heamer: Uh, turn the device off?

I'll try but do you think I can find this much outrage IRL?


You can, but you have to develop the skill to overreact to little things. Takes some practice.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I need to be offended and outraged.  It makes me happy.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: I'll try but do you think I can find this much outrage IRL?


You're not going to the right hate rallies. Who's your hate rally guy?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doomscrolling" is another one of those terms that makes me all stabby.

/ ok, not really
/ still stupid
/
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q-anon stories are my catnip.

It is amazing to me the stupid shiat otherwise normal human beings can believe in.

/It's because of the chemicals in contrails the satanic lizard people have been using. Study it out
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: 40 degree day: Heamer: Uh, turn the device off?

I'll try but do you think I can find this much outrage IRL?

You can, but you have to develop the skill to overreact to little things. Takes some practice.


I need to intern with a Karen, if anyone knows of an opening.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: 40 degree day: I'll try but do you think I can find this much outrage IRL?

You're not going to the right hate rallies. Who's your hate rally guy?


In this country, all hate rallies are right hate rallies.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steals hour of my time ... feature not bug.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN to the rescue!

Or

How to maintain your informational bubble.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAcebook makes it easy, they litter your feed with 'suggestions' and other BS.  Their 'feature' has really helped me not give a shiat about FAcebook.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Doomscrolling can steal hours of your time -- here's how to take it back

The problem has largely miraculously disappeared.

Since Biden was inaugurated and Trump muzzled the amount of news devoted to newly breaking  dangerous idiocy from Trump and his crowd has gone way down. That group may still want to rob and kill us but they have lost their teeth.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: In this country, all hate rallies are right hate rallies.


I've been informed by multiple reliable sources on Facebook that the Bureau of Land Management and the Anteefers are the leftists who are rallying all the hate.

Chessmate, liberal.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Heamer: Uh, turn the device off?


Don't be stupid. How else else are people supposed to get properly righteous without reading nonstop doomposts.

/Validation, my friend.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*Scrolls through the miles of scalper prices on NewEgg for video cards in a vain attempt to build a new PC*

It hurts man, it hurts!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: big pig peaches: 40 degree day: Heamer: Uh, turn the device off?

I'll try but do you think I can find this much outrage IRL?

You can, but you have to develop the skill to overreact to little things. Takes some practice.

I need to intern with a Karen, if anyone knows of an opening.


You need help finding Karen's opening? I wouldn't even do that with someone else's penis.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CCN is like the poster child of doom.  Did the plane go through a black hole?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I kicked my habit on January 20th. Now I just read the news without grinding teeth and a pit in my stomach.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Despite the opportunity I myself have never taken the opportunity to exchange fellatio for doomscrolling.
 
db2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's easy, just spend that time scrolling through ebay spending money on crap you don't need.
 
