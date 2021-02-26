 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Old and busted: Deepfake revenge porn. New hotness: Deepfake photos of your ancestors. You can't fap to this   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Abraham Lincoln, Florence, Florence Nightingale, MyHeritage site, English-language films, United States, Lincoln Memorial, Ulysses S. Grant  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would like to see Lincoln make his famous quote about dildoes and bravery.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Shouldn't
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted
 
gregscott
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So rule 34 doesn't apply to this and only this subject?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is big for royals who can trace their line back to Jewish, Norse, Roman, Egyptian religious gods or leaders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Tupac.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can't fap to this

You haven't seen my grandmother.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well with that aditude you certainly can't submitter
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fapping To The Oldies!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I blow my load upon your ancestors!" is a confusing challenge/insult/chat-up line.
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wanna bet?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.
 
zulius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TIL Deepfake Revenge porn is a thing...
 
catmandu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am working on my genealogy this winter and there are a few ancestors I would like to see live (Rollo the Viking anyone?) but most can stay dead like this 3x great grandmother

mediasvc.ancestry.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my ancestors may have been a 16th century Dutch artist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.


My wife found out she's related to horse thieves...so I mean if you need a horse, My wife's great grandfather's friend says he knows a place you can get one cheap...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.

My wife found out she's related to horse thieves...so I mean if you need a horse, My wife's great grandfather's friend says he knows a place you can get one cheap...


Good to know. If I ever find myself traveling through time and stuck in the past without any transportation, and low on funds, I'll look him up.

Thank you for the tip.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.

My wife found out she's related to horse thieves...so I mean if you need a horse, My wife's great grandfather's friend says he knows a place you can get one cheap...


Not everyone from the Scottish borders was a horse thief -- don't forget the sheep.  It was before Tinder.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


May not be able to FAP to dat but I tell you dat I can SPANK that Azz anytime, any day, anyways, all day & all night too......!!!!!

I'll enjoy it real slo too......

FAP TO DAT BOYZ....!!!!!

NEXT......
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.

My wife found out she's related to horse thieves...so I mean if you need a horse, My wife's great grandfather's friend says he knows a place you can get one cheap...

Not everyone from the Scottish borders was a horse thief -- don't forget the sheep.  It was before Tinder.


Q: What's the difference between Mick Jagger and a Scotsman?

A: Mick Jagger sings, "Hey you, get offa my cloud." A Scotsman yells, "Hey McLeod, get offa my ewe!"

/old joke is old
//probably descended from a joke about horse thrives.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.


my lineage was a people so void they depended upon reading other people hopes and dreams. and we still do.
 
catmandu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Everybody seems to be able, or at least claims to be able to trace their lineage back to some supposed famous leader, or royal, etc.

Me? I come from a long line of nobodies. None of my ancestors are famous nor important. I myself and neither famous nor important. Just as no one cares that they existed, nobody is gonna miss me when I'm gone either.

When I think about my ancestors, I just picture myself in pantaloons or like a loincloth, with varying degrees of sideburns, and I'm good.


Part of that is, if you are able to get back more than 200 years or so, the only people who left records of any kind are the ones who can read and write, and those tended to be the wealthier ones. Nobility needed to keep track of family for things like alliances and land transfers. Once in a while someone finds a "gateway ancestor" about whom much has been written and tracing back from that one is easy.

I have been working on my family off and on since my senior year in HS but only really got into it this winter. I have a lot of colonial roots and am fascinated by the stories. I also have a couple of those gateway ancestors and can trace my family to Wm the Conqueror and Rollo the Viking. In reality, it is fun to know but I really don't care. Once I get a line to wherever in Europe they started from I lose interest in them as individuals. Give me the stories of people like my 7x gr grandfather who lived in Massachusetts and was attacked by Natives in 1696. His wife and 3 kids were killed. He and his daughter were taken captive to Montreal and eventually ransomed to Jesuit priests. 2 younger kids survived as did his eldest who was already on his own. He remarried and his second wife was killed in another of the Indian Wars (1704). He married one more time and that wife survived him.

Those are the stories I like. Who were these people and why did they leave their homes? What happened to them on their journey from Europe to Wisconsin? Why did they stop here instead of moving even further west?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm the family historian, and have spent far too much time on ancestry.com and find-a-grave than I care to admit, but using deepfake to 're-animate' pictures of your dead ancestors is a big fat nope.  To me, at best, you're disrespecting them by essentially 're-creating' them in the image of how a computer interprets a photo, and at worst, you're looking for a connection to a dead person that goes beyond remembrance and/or research into their lives, which is just creepy.   I have some ancestors I would love to have a beer with and talk about their lives, but this isn't the way to make them more 'real'.

/deepfake doesn't belong in porn or anywhere else for that matter either
 
